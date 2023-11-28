KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (November 27, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 59,811.34 High: 59,896.08 Low: 58,999.31 Net Change: 724.99 Volume (000): 276,858 Value (000): 15,232,329 Makt Cap (000) 1,971,995,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,933.98 NET CH (+) 102.05 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,350.20 NET CH (+) 140.18 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,382.53 NET CH (+) 382.49 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,695.56 NET CH (+) 65.33 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,353.20 NET CH (+) 7.48 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,133.76 NET CH (-) 34.73 ------------------------------------ As on: 27-November-2023 ====================================

