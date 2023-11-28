Markets Print 2023-11-28
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (November 27, 2023). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (November 27, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 59,811.34
High: 59,896.08
Low: 58,999.31
Net Change: 724.99
Volume (000): 276,858
Value (000): 15,232,329
Makt Cap (000) 1,971,995,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,933.98
NET CH (+) 102.05
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,350.20
NET CH (+) 140.18
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,382.53
NET CH (+) 382.49
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,695.56
NET CH (+) 65.33
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,353.20
NET CH (+) 7.48
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,133.76
NET CH (-) 34.73
------------------------------------
As on: 27-November-2023
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments