Faysal Bank declared ‘Best Emerging Bank’

Press Release Published 27 Nov, 2023 06:13am

KARACHI: Faysal Bank, the leading Islamic Bank, was declared the Best Emerging Bank at Pakistan Banking Awards. The award was conferred in recognition of Bank’s leadership in terms of innovation, widest Islamic product range and its historical conversion from a conventional to Islamic Bank coupled with spectacular growth.

The President & CEO, Yousaf Hussain said that this was possible due to the vision & support by Bank’s Board, commitment of Bank’s leadership team, determination of its employees and trust of our customers, as their top choice bank.

Chairman of the Board, Mian Muhammad Younis said that the Bank will continue with its solid growth plans and remained committed to play a meaningful role in the economic growth of Pakistan.

