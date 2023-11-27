BAFL 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
Motorcyclists hold pro-Hamas rally in Karachi

Recorder Report Published 27 Nov, 2023 06:13am

KARACHI: Thousands of young bikers took out a rally from the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to Teen-Talwar in Clifton area, here on Sunday, to express camaraderie with the people of Gaza.

The rally was organised by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Youth Wing. The participants, carrying Palestinian flags and placards, chanted slogans in the favour of Hamas and against Israel and its allies.

JI Karachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman while addressing the rally said that Hamas — the governing authority of Gaza — has divided the world into two parts: the people of conscience and hypocrite governments.

The people of conscience are on the same page from Pakistan to the United States as millions of people have demonstrated on Sunday in the US against Israel and in the favour of Hamas, he said.

Highlighting the hypocrisy of Muslim rulers, he said that except for a handful of Muslim majority countries including Iran, Yemen, Hezbollah regime, Turkey and Qatar, the ‘Muslim block’ in the world played a very shameful role, despite having over 7.5 million strong armies, and other resources.

He said Abu Obaida, Ismael Hania and other leaders of Hamas are the real heroes of the Muslim world.

He said alleged that the civil and military leadership in Pakistan did nothing for Gaza, except a lip service. On the other hand, the political leadership was favouring the two-state solution, which was tantamount to betraying the ideology of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah regarding ‘one Palestine’.

There are no two states, there is only one state that is Palestine, he said adding Israel has nothing to do Palestine, as it is illegal occupier of its lands.

Comparing Musharraf’s handing over Dr Aafia Siddiqui to the United States and Hamas’ conduct for freeing Palestinians from Israeli jails, he asked the rulers to learn a lesson from it.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

