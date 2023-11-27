BAFL 41.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
OGDCL organises ‘Mindful Miles Walk’

Press Release Published 27 Nov, 2023 06:13am

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), in alignment with its Health, Diversity & Inclusion (HDI) initiative, on Saturday organised the “Mindful Miles Walk” for its employees, a dynamic and healthy activity aimed at protecting the environment.

The event, organized by the OGDCL Sports Board, was inaugurated by Ahmed Hayat Lak, the Managing Director and CEO of OGDCL, on the picturesque Trail Five of Islamabad’s Margalla Hills.

A large number of the company employees participated in this healthy activity to raise awareness about the significance of environment conservation.

The culmination of the walk was marked by a delightful brunch at Monal Restaurant, providing a casual and friendly atmosphere for the participants to connect and relax after the invigorating exercise.

