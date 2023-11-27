BAFL 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
Pakistan Cables, UET host talk series on climatic challenges

Press Release Published 27 Nov, 2023 06:13am

LAHORE: As part of its 70th anniversary celebrations, Pakistan Cables in collaboration with the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) held a seminar, themed “Ignite Possibilities”, on the evolving landscape of sustainability in engineering, with a view to inspire young engineers to develop leadership in sustainable development.

“For 70 years, we have put innovation and cutting-edge research at the core of our operations. The next decades of Pakistan Cables will be fuelled by our vision to support sustainability platforms to transform how we view engineering and its role in securing our future,” said the CEO of Pakistan Cables, Fahd K Chinoy.

At the event, three master classes were delivered on principles underpinning sustainable engineering. These were presented by Imrana Tiwana, Convener of Lahore Bachao Tehreek and a Board Member of Lahore Conservation Society; Raza Ali Dada, Managing Partner of Nayyar Ali Dada & Associates; and Sana Ibrahim, trustee and Development Director at Bondh E Shams.

Arshad Shafiq, Direction Operations at Pakistan Cables. presented developments undertaken by the Company at its new manufacturing facility at Nooriabad and other sustainability efforts underway. Pakistan Cables Urban forest is nation’s first and largest urban forest on an industrial estate with over 50,000 trees.

The company is also the first building material-company in Pakistan that had its science-based targets for emission reduction were recently validated and approved by the SBTi.

Speaking at the occasion Vice-Chancellor of UET, Dr Habib ur Rehman said “Pakistan’s environmental challenges, such as freshwater scarcity, smog, rising temperatures, and flooding, are increasing year by year.

It falls on us to realize that without developing innovative and sustainable solutions, we will be struggling to survive in our land in the near future.”

