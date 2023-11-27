Pakistan all set to plead its case at COP28

ISLAMABAD: In the face of escalating climate challenges, Pakistan, a country contributing less than 1% to global greenhouse gas emissions, is confronting an outsized battle against climate adversities.

As the world prepares for the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28), Pakistan’s journey offers a compelling narrative of resilience and determination, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Planning and Reforms here. Pakistan’s vulnerability to climate change is starkly evident.

The World Bank notes that the country’s exposure to extreme weather events has risen dramatically, with the recent floods in Balochistan exemplifying this trend.

These floods not only devastated communities but also highlighted the urgent need for climate-resilient strategies. This disproportionate impact of global climate change on Pakistan has garnered attention at international forums like COP28, where the nation’s efforts and challenges will be under global scrutiny.

Despite its minimal contribution to global emissions, Pakistan stands at the forefront of experiencing the harsh realities of a warming planet.

At the heart of Pakistan’s response is the National Adaptation Plan (NAP) 2023, a comprehensive framework aimed at fostering resilience and sustainability.

The Ministry of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives is aligning the future of Pakistan with the blueprint for a sustainable future, presented by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination.

The NAP 2023 is structured around six key pillars, each focusing on a critical area of climate adaptation and resilience. These pillars include Water Resources Management, Focusing on sustainable management and utilization of water resources to ensure water security in the face of changing climate conditions.

Enhancing the resilience of the agricultural sector to climate change impacts, ensuring food security, and promoting climate-smart agricultural practices. Conserving and sustainably managing forests and biodiversity to enhance ecosystem resilience and carbon sequestration capabilities.

Disaster Risk Reduction and Preparedness: Strengthening disaster risk reduction and preparedness mechanisms to reduce vulnerability to climate-induced disasters such as floods, heat waves, and droughts. Infrastructure and Built Environment: Adapting and fortifying infrastructure, including urban and rural settlements, to be resilient against climate risks and impacts.

Addressing the climate change impacts on public health and ensuring the resilience of health systems to cope with climate-induced health challenges. These pillars collectively aim to build a comprehensive and integrated approach towards making Pakistan more resilient and adaptive to the adverse effects of climate change.

Significant projects under the NAP 2023 highlight Pakistan’s proactive stance towards climate action. The Balochistan Integrated Flood Recovery and Resilience Project (IFRAP), with a $213 million investment from the World Bank, aims to rebuild flood-affected communities with a focus on long-term resilience.

This project not only reconstructs infrastructure but also strengthens local capacities to manage future climate risks.

In Sindh, the Coastal Resilience project tackles the challenges posed by rising sea levels and coastal erosion. This initiative is crucial for protecting the livelihoods of communities dependent on fragile coastal ecosystems.

It represents a strategic shift towards managing the complex interplay between climate change and socio-economic development.

As the global community converges for COP28, Pakistan’s story is one of resolve and action in the face of overwhelming odds.

The country’s efforts, guided by the NAP 2023, showcase a commitment to sustainable development and climate action. While the road ahead is fraught with challenges, Pakistan’s journey offers valuable lessons in resilience and adaptability.

The fight against climate change is a global one, requiring concerted efforts from all nations. The wealthiest, contributing significantly to global emissions, have a crucial role in supporting vulnerable countries like Pakistan.

The disparity in emissions and impact highlights the need for equity and justice in global climate policies.

While the world looks to COP28 for leadership and commitment, Pakistan’s story is a reminder that every action counts.

From large-scale projects to community-level initiatives, the journey toward a sustainable and resilient future is a collective one.

In this endeavour, Pakistan stands as a testament to what can be achieved with vision, commitment, and collective action in the face of climate diversity.