Pakistan Print 2023-11-27

Beaconhouse signs agreement with OxfordAQA

Press Release Published 27 Nov, 2023 06:13am

LAHORE: Beaconhouse, Pakistan’s largest network of private schools with over 350,000 students, has signed an agreement with OxfordAQA, collaboration between Oxford University Press and AQA, the UK’s leading secondary school qualification provider.

This partnership aims to introduce OxfordAQA International GCSEs and A Levels in Pakistan, marking a significant milestone for the country’s educational landscape.

Under the MoU, Beaconhouse will administer OxfordAQA examinations, facilitated by Oxford University Press Pakistan. The school will provide secure examination venues across Pakistan, enabling Beaconhouse students nationwide to take these exams.

OxfordAQA is the fastest growing international exam board that has been working with schools globally since 2016 and offers a range of International GCSEs and A Levels, including English, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Business, and Economics. More subjects, including Islamiyat, Pakistan Studies, and Urdu, will be launched in August 2024.

Talking about the achievement, Managing Director of OxfordAQA, Andrew Coombe said, “Fair assessment in education can be life-changing, determining whether students receive grades that reflect their abilities. At OxfordAQA, we’ve developed a unique Fair Assessment approach for our international GCSE, AS, and A Level exams, providing students an equal opportunity to showcase their knowledge and skills”

CEO Beaconhouse, Kasim Kasuri, commented on the partnership saying, “Beaconhouse believes in empowering students by providing them with multiple pathways to success, and this collaboration is a significant step in that direction. It adds to our diverse range of international qualifications that provide students with the best educational opportunities that not only enrich their academic experience but also prepare them to excel in a competitive international landscape.”

Managing Director Oxford University Press Pakistan, Arshad Saeed Husain, said, “This strategic partnership will enable us to provide high-quality, globally-recognized qualifications to students in Pakistan, as they prepare for the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century.”

The partnership between Beaconhouse and OxfordAQA is a testament to the institutions’ dedication to quality education. By broadening the scope of international qualifications for students, they continue on a mission to provide accessible, high-quality education for students in Pakistan.

