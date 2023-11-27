GSP+ concerns

EDITORIAL: The caretaker government is rightly pleased that the European parliament has extended the GSP+ (generalised system of preferences plus) scheme for another four years, and only the final approval from the European Council is now awaited.

Yet even as the caretaker commerce minister celebrated and congratulated the nation online, he must have noticed that the review report for 2020-22 also identified serious problem areas, especially “political turmoil, constitutional challenges, economic crisis, high inflation and serious shortage of foreign reserves”.

That means, of course, that even if, rather when, the GSP+ extension is confirmed, these issues will drag the economy down and ultimately harm Pakistan’s export competitiveness in the EU despite all the advantages of this scheme.

Other areas, that almost derailed the whole arrangement a few years ago, during the PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) government, continue to present serious challenges as well.

For example, the report appreciates Pakistan’s efforts to tackle drug trafficking, but also notes that its location as a transit country, on top of its own high domestic consumption, means it remains a point of concern.

And since EU is even more concerned with shifting from harsh punishment to health-based approaches, where we have made no progress at all, this issue could crop up whenever Pakistan needs to be put in place, like just a few years ago.

And the bit about human rights violations in the country has still not gone away. The report notes “progress in the legal framework related to human rights and its implementation”, but it is clear that the EU is not impressed enough to put this issue to rest just yet, especially the death penalty. It feels the need for “additional legislation” to further reduce the scope of the death penalty, on enforced disappearances, and on domestic violence at the federal level “to align Pakistan’s framework with international commitments”.

If the past is any guide, this type of language shows that even if Pakistan gets the extension for another four years, which is little more than a formality after the European parliament’s nod, it will not be completely off the hook and could face pressure, even threats of termination, at any time; just like before.

Yet there are certain steps that Pakistan delays at its own peril. The report also notes shortcomings in protecting the freedom of religion and belief, and the rights of minorities, particularly in view of blasphemy laws and their abuse, hate speech and violence against women. Indeed, just as Pakistan’s internal political chaos and economic collapse have been put out there for everybody to see, the world also notices how our government always fails its citizens when it comes to extremely sensitive matters like freedom of religion, etc.

Even outside the GSP+ framework, EU officials had repeatedly expressed concern about the fate of religious minorities in Pakistan, especially when blasphemy laws are routinely abused to harass, harm and kill people with the government unable to provide any meaningful protection.

Needless to say, the government must do everything to keep the GSP+ privilege. For, even after all its benefits and preferential access to the EU market for Pakistan’s garments, linen, towels, etc., export revenue is still not nearly enough to keep the economy balanced. And, in the worst case scenario, if this scheme is lost – like it almost was just a few years ago – the economy would surely go into a tailspin.

The interim government has very limited powers, of course, so hopefully the post-election administration will give these matters, especially human rights, a very serious thought.

