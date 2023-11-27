BAFL 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
BIPL 21.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-5.46%)
BOP 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
CNERGY 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.92%)
DFML 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.44%)
DGKC 66.00 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.17%)
FABL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.43%)
FCCL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2%)
FFL 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
GGL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
HBL 103.60 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.97%)
HUBC 116.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.44%)
HUMNL 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
KEL 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.22%)
LOTCHEM 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
MLCF 38.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.34%)
OGDC 107.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.88%)
PAEL 17.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.28%)
PIBTL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
PIOC 107.65 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.32%)
PPL 91.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.5%)
PRL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 62.25 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.34%)
SSGC 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TELE 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.77%)
TPLP 14.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
TRG 84.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.51%)
UNITY 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.94%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.55%)
BR100 6,040 Increased By 12.6 (0.21%)
BR30 20,969 Increased By 58.5 (0.28%)
KSE100 59,203 Increased By 116.4 (0.2%)
KSE30 19,632 Decreased By -5.7 (-0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2023-11-27

Karachi: anti-polio drive in seven districts to begin today

Press Release Published November 27, 2023 Updated November 27, 2023 09:22am

KARACHI: Polio eradication campaign will be started from Monday (November 27) in all the 7 districts of Karachi, in which 2.585 million children will be immunised against polio. More than 11000 polio workers will perform their duties to achieve the target of vaccination of the children under 5 years of age.

The meeting chaired by the Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Saleem Rajput reviewed the arrangements for the campaign and decided to provide full security to the teams.

It was informed at the meeting that two polio cases were reported from Karachi in October, becoming the first cases outside of the endemic region since January 2021.

The first child is a 24-month-old, who had onset of weakness in his limbs on October 3, while the second child is a 31 month-old who had onset of weakness on October 15.

Both cases were reported from the same UC Gujro of Karachi East from a high-risk population. Virus isolated from both children belongs to the YB3A cluster, which has been detected in most of the positive environmental samples isolated from different parts of Karachi recently.

It was also informed at the meeting that since the diagnosis of these two cases, this is the second vaccination campaign being conducted.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Karachi anti polio drive Muhammad Saleem Rajput districts of Karachi

Comments

1000 characters

Karachi: anti-polio drive in seven districts to begin today

APP to be executed thru EPADS

Caretaker PM’s visit to UAE against electoral laws?

More captives, prisoners freed as Gaza truce extension mooted

PM nominates Dar as leader of house in Senate

Russia says it thwarted Ukrainian drone and missile attack

Prices of essential food items show upward trend

Indonesian envoy: Faisalabad business community hosts farewell dinner

OMAP urges ministry, Ogra to reconsider proposed weekly adjustments

PM arrives in UAE on two-day visit

Read more stories