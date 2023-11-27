BAFL 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
Pakistan

UAF holds seminar titled ‘a talk with Mooneza Hashmi’

Press Release Published 27 Nov, 2023 06:13am

FAISALABAD: The promotion of Faiz Ahmad Faiz’s thoughts can play an effective role in converting the thick clouds of social inequalities and disappointments into hope and prosperity.

It was said by the participants while addressing a seminar titled “a talk with Mooneza Hashmi” organized under the auspices of Senior Tutor Office, University of Agriculture Faisalabad.

Renowned literary personality and Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s daughter Mooneza Hashmi was the guest of honor while the seminar was presided over by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan.

Renowned educationist Mazhar Hayat, Dr Riaz Majeed, Sarwat Malik, Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan, Senior Tutor Dr Shaukat Ali and others also spoke on this occasion.

Mooneza Hashmi said that in her book, Faiz Ahmad Faiz’s life and thoughts have surfaced through letters written to her father so that the public can benefit from the pearls of wisdom in Faiz thought.

She said that under the Faiz Foundation, the memories of Faiz Ahmad Faiz were being digitized to preserve them and the work will be completed soon for the public. She said that when someone goes through Faiz poetry, every time, new aspects and wisdom emerge from it.

Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that Faiz Ahmed Faiz reminds us of an era who, with his poetry, became the creator of the movement and gave a new light to the thoughts of the people.

He said that the specialty of Faiz poetry is that whenever you benefit from it, it enriches lives with new treasures of bright thought.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

UAF seminar

