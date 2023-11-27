BAFL 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
JICA helps KP boost trout fish breeding

Recorder Report Published 27 Nov, 2023 06:13am

PESHAWAR: Japan International Cooperative Agency (JICA) is providing technical support to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Fisheries Department through capacity building on new innovative techniques by providing on hand training to fisheries officers in Japan and in Pakistan through their experts on improved fish feeding techniques and improvement of Trout Fish breeding for production of certified triploid fish seed of Rainbow Trout Fish at the Trout Fish Hatcheries across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A former Director Fisheries KP, Omar Hayat Khan, has said that this new technology adaptation in Pakistan will provide certified trout fish seed to the private sector. The new innovative technology will produce triploid fish seed which has uniform grown and are resistant to many diseases.

This will support trout fish production by reduction of loss of fish during rearing at the farm level. The economic benefit of which will be increase in income level at the farm level and increase in GNP of the economy.

The farm productivity will bring benefit to Trout Fish Aquaculture manifolds disease free produce with less use of chemicals and drugs reducing production cost at the farm level and benefiting the farmers in the province.

The required equipment and related items are being arranged for installation at Trout Fish Hatcheries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on priority basis.

Secretary to Government of KP on Fisheries and Livestock Department is taking keen interest in this matter for early adoption of the new technology in the Province. The efforts of the Secretary to Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will translate the initiative to practice level at the Trout Fish Hatcheries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the near future.

The new technology of production of Triploid Tout Fish eyed eggs can be a new step in Trout Fish Aquaculture development and expansion for increased Trout Fish Production per cycle in the Private Trout Fish Farms in the Province. This will bring impact of local rural economies of the province and thus have a multiplier effect in new job creation for the local youth of the area.

Fisheries Department, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir will also benefit from this new innovative technology and will support the Government endeavor to produce quality Trout Fish for local and export markets in the near future.

The Fisheries Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been providing technical support to other Provincial Governments by providing know how of the new technologies during the previous years and also will provide support in this regard also as per information of the Fisheries Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The other new development of Trout Fish Aquaculture is the Research and Development of Trout Fish Feed by a foreign company with the support of Small and Medium Enterprise Development Authority, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of Pakistan, said Khan, who has over 30 years’ experience in the fisheries sector of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

