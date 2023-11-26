BAFL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.27%)
World

Biden announces release by Hamas of four-year-old US hostage

AFP Published 26 Nov, 2023 10:54pm

NANTUCKET: A four-year-old American girl is safely in Israel after being released Sunday from captivity in Gaza, US President Joe Biden said as he urged the pause in Israel-Hamas fighting be extended to allow for more hostage releases.

"She's free and she's in Israel now," Biden said in a hastily arranged appearance before the media after the Israeli army announced that 17 hostages were being freed by Hamas.

Hamas says it has freed Gaza hostage with Russian citizenship

"She's been through a terrible trauma," Biden said of four-year-old Abigail, whose parents were murdered by Hamas when members of the group attacked Israel on October 7.

Joe Biden Hamas hostage

