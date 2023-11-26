SC moved against ‘controversial role’ of Alvi

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has been asked to declare that Dr Arif Alvi should not continue as the president of Pakistan in view of his controversial role.

Ghulam Murtaza Khan, on Saturday, filed a petition under Article 184(3) of the constitution and cited the secretary to the president and secretary Ministry of Law and Justice as respondents.

The petitioner stated that President Alvi is not performing his functions as the requirements of the office. He maintained that Dr Alvi is under constitutional obligation to work in accordance with law but he is misusing the powers and violating the constitution through his words and conducts; therefore, he is not entitled to be in this very prestigious position as the Head of a State.

Public servants: SC for discontinuing ‘sahib’ practice

He further mentioned that President Alvi in April 2022 dissolved the National Assembly on the instructions of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding that his action ruined the whole political scenario in the country and damaged Pakistan’s image internationally. The president also did not give an election date as per the constitution mandate.

The president is representing the whole nation/ country; therefore, he cannot be biased and favour one particular political party. He has misused his powers to support the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The President Office is being used for the meetings/ activities of PTI. This act of the President is completely unconstitutional. Not signing the Official Secrets Amendment Bill and Pakistan Army Amendment Bill 2023 is grave misconduct by him which too shows his partiality. The president on various occasions contradicted his position by giving controversial statements. He tweeted that he had not signed the bills on Military Court and Official Secret Act, but his secretary confirmed that the files were with the president.

These acts have made the character of the president very distrustful, because he violated the provisions of Article 5 and 12 of the Constitution.

The observation of superior courts in various judgments is evident that the president has failed to perform its constitutional role. He has been evasive in performing his constitutional obligations as he has violated the constitution and committed gross misconduct; therefore, he is not eligible to continue his duties as president and needs to be declared that he is not to be continued as president.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023