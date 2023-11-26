Two ex-army officers convicted, sentenced

RAWALPINDI: Major Adil Farooq Raja (Retired) and Captain Haider Raza Mehdi (Retired) of Pakistan Army, were convicted and sentenced through Field General Court Martial (FGCM) under Pakistan Army Act, 1952 for the charges of inciting sedition among army personnel from the discharge of duties and violation of the provisions of Official Secrets Act, 1923 related to espionage and acts prejudicial to the safety and interest of the State.

The court of competent jurisdiction convicted and adjudged both the individuals on the date of 7th and 9th October 2023, through due judicial process, with the punishments awarded as: Major Adil Farooq Raja (Retired); awarded 14 years rigorous imprisonment. Captain Haider Raza Mehdi (Retired); awarded 12 years rigorous imprisonment.

