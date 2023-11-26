BAFL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.27%)
BIPL 22.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.36%)
BOP 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.44%)
CNERGY 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.93%)
DFML 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.48%)
DGKC 63.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.18%)
FABL 28.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
FCCL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
FFL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.8%)
GGL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
HBL 101.42 Increased By ▲ 4.42 (4.56%)
HUBC 116.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.86%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.24%)
LOTCHEM 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
MLCF 38.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.11%)
OGDC 107.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.19%)
PAEL 17.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.17%)
PIBTL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.25%)
PIOC 105.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-1.85%)
PPL 90.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.14%)
PRL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.84%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.75%)
SNGP 61.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.4%)
SSGC 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.11%)
TELE 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.26%)
TPLP 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.34%)
TRG 84.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.23 (-3.66%)
UNITY 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.64%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.29%)
BR100 6,027 Increased By 17.1 (0.28%)
BR30 20,910 Decreased By -39.3 (-0.19%)
KSE100 59,086 Increased By 186.5 (0.32%)
KSE30 19,637 Increased By 74.4 (0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-26

CBD Punjab launches Miyawaki Forest initiative to combat smog

Recorder Report Published 26 Nov, 2023 03:31am

LAHORE: Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA), a leading development entity in the province of Punjab, also known as Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab), has marked a significant leap towards combating smog and environmental conservation with the initiation of a Miyawaki Forest plantation with the collaboration of Carbonwise and Deliver Tree.

The ceremony hosted esteemed guests, including the top leadership of CBD Punjab, Carbonwise, and Deliver Tree, alongside government dignitaries such as CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, COO CBD Punjab, Brigadier Mansoor Janjua (retd), Additional Secretary Environment, Additional Secretary Transport, Managing Partner Carbonwise, Deliver Tree, Arif Paraha, and representatives from the Forest department. Among those in attendance were also the Executive Director, Directors, and senior officials from CBD Punjab.

The designated site for the forest, spanning over four kanals within the CBD Punjab Bab District, is poised to become a beacon of sustainability, which will accommodate nearly 12,000 plants. Already, 800 plants have found roots in the rich soil, laying the foundation for a thriving green ecosystem.

The Miyawaki Forest, known for its dense and diverse vegetation, aligns with CBD Punjab's broader commitment to corporate social responsibility. The initiative not only contributes to carbon offsetting but also fosters biodiversity and strengthens the local ecosystem.

While sharing his views on the occasion CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, said, "CBD Punjab recognizes the pivotal role businesses play in environmental stewardship. Our Miyawaki Forest is a testament to our dedication to sustainable practices and a greener future. This initiative will also play an important role in combating smog. We believe in the power of collective action for a healthier planet."

Arif Paracha stressed the critical importance of increasing green spaces in Lahore to tackle smog-related issues and enhance the city's air quality. He highlighted the necessity for constructing eco-friendly buildings that are self-sufficient. Additionally, he requested the CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, to allocate additional land, enabling increased efforts in carbon offsetting initiatives.

CBD Punjab's venture into eco-friendly endeavors reflects a growing trend among businesses to integrate sustainability into their core values. The authorityâ€™s multifaceted approach, encompassing environmental, social, and economic aspects, underscores its holistic commitment to responsible business practices.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

smog forest PCBDDA

Comments

1000 characters

CBD Punjab launches Miyawaki Forest initiative to combat smog

SC moved against ‘controversial role’ of Alvi

PTI urges ECP to provide a level playing field

Projects with ‘sizeable’ investment under SIFC to be signed before elections: PM

Govt decides to revise oil prices on weekly basis

SBP governor hopes CA deficit to stay around 1.5pc of GDP

RLNG, gas supply to Punjab plants: NPPMCL, SNGPL yet to implement ECC decisions

Rs423m TSG approved for targeted gas projects in Sindh

Customs agents, brokers and transporters: FBR abolishes ‘security’ condition for ATT containers

IHC to hear plea against Bajwa, Faiz, 2 journalists on Tuesday

Property attachment: AML law provides no such criteria?

Read more stories