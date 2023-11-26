CBD Punjab launches Miyawaki Forest initiative to combat smog

LAHORE: Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA), a leading development entity in the province of Punjab, also known as Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab), has marked a significant leap towards combating smog and environmental conservation with the initiation of a Miyawaki Forest plantation with the collaboration of Carbonwise and Deliver Tree.

The ceremony hosted esteemed guests, including the top leadership of CBD Punjab, Carbonwise, and Deliver Tree, alongside government dignitaries such as CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, COO CBD Punjab, Brigadier Mansoor Janjua (retd), Additional Secretary Environment, Additional Secretary Transport, Managing Partner Carbonwise, Deliver Tree, Arif Paraha, and representatives from the Forest department. Among those in attendance were also the Executive Director, Directors, and senior officials from CBD Punjab.

The designated site for the forest, spanning over four kanals within the CBD Punjab Bab District, is poised to become a beacon of sustainability, which will accommodate nearly 12,000 plants. Already, 800 plants have found roots in the rich soil, laying the foundation for a thriving green ecosystem.

The Miyawaki Forest, known for its dense and diverse vegetation, aligns with CBD Punjab's broader commitment to corporate social responsibility. The initiative not only contributes to carbon offsetting but also fosters biodiversity and strengthens the local ecosystem.

While sharing his views on the occasion CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, said, "CBD Punjab recognizes the pivotal role businesses play in environmental stewardship. Our Miyawaki Forest is a testament to our dedication to sustainable practices and a greener future. This initiative will also play an important role in combating smog. We believe in the power of collective action for a healthier planet."

Arif Paracha stressed the critical importance of increasing green spaces in Lahore to tackle smog-related issues and enhance the city's air quality. He highlighted the necessity for constructing eco-friendly buildings that are self-sufficient. Additionally, he requested the CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, to allocate additional land, enabling increased efforts in carbon offsetting initiatives.

CBD Punjab's venture into eco-friendly endeavors reflects a growing trend among businesses to integrate sustainability into their core values. The authorityâ€™s multifaceted approach, encompassing environmental, social, and economic aspects, underscores its holistic commitment to responsible business practices.

