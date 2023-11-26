EDITORIAL: Two is a trend, they say in the world of science, so India’s alleged involvement in assassination attempts on Sikh leaders in other countries now needs to be seriously investigated; to see if there is indeed now a trend of its intelligence agencies green lighting hits on foreign soil.

First, the Canadian government claimed there was “credible” evidence linking Indian agents to the June murder of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Vancouver.

Now, according to a Financial Times report not (yet) denied by Delhi, US authorities have thwarted a plot to kill a US-based Sikh leader and also issued a warning to India over concerns that its government was involved.

The Indian government reacted very strongly to Canada’s allegations, yet it’s been silent since the incident in America.

The FT report went on to say that US authorities registered the protest after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed on a state visit by US President Joe Biden in June, which would put it around the same time as the successful hit in Canada, perhaps suggesting that it might have been part of the same operation.

Maybe now that this news has reached the press, India’s foreign office will have something to say about it.

Regardless of whoever ordered these strikes, though, it’s strange that there’s a plan to take out Sikh leaders when their Khalistan dream has become a fringe issue. Closer to home, analysts have been attributing this new trend – if it can yet be called that – to the Modi government’s extremist pro-Hindutva posture ever since news came of the murder in Canada. If true, this marks a very disturbing turn for the entire Indian state, not just right wing fanatics that line the ranks of RSS and BJP.

That, once again, is why these charges must be investigated immediately, transparently, and thoroughly. The Indian government has long had a habit of throwing its weight around. That this particular trend has been getting incrementally worse since BJP came to power is no secret.

It’s been able to do so because its large consumer market blinds the world’s big and powerful countries to its excesses. That, in fact, is the primary reason for it to defy the world and UN resolutions and continue its brutal occupation of Kashmir as well.

But designs of cleansing its body politic of all contrarian opinion, by the foulest means available, that too in other countries, is surely a step too far. All governments are duty bound to protect not just their citizens but all lives within their borders. And nobody will tolerate an extremist, xenophobic and hostile government doing its dirty work in their backyard.

Hopefully, the international community, especially Canada and the US, will take this issue forward in keeping with international law. If Indian intelligence is indeed punching above its weight all over the world, as and when it wishes, then it needs to be cut down to size.

It is now for some of the world’s leading countries to get to the bottom of this mystery and bring the guilty party to book.

