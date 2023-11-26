‘BMP will win FPCCI’s elections’

LAHORE: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry’s (FPCCI) presidential candidate Muhammad Ali Sheikh has expressed the hope that the BMP would win apex trade body’s elections for the fourth consecutive time with a big margin on the basis of its excellent performance amidst worst economic crisis in the country.

FPCCI Presidential candidate by the BMP said that the Businessmen Panel is the representative group of the business community of the whole country and we will participate in the next elections to the best of our ability and ensure the success of our group.

He said that during past four years not only all departments of the federal government recognized the FPCCI, but the Prime Minister also met the president FPCCI many times to discuss issues of the business community.

Muhammad Ali Sheikh said that the many strong groups of several chambers have joined the BMP, saying that the group has already started the election campaign. He said that the Businessmen Panel team regularly pursued the government including the Prime Minister and got many critical issues resolved, which include expediting processing of tax refunds, he claimed.

He expressed his profound confidence that the environment in the business community across Pakistan is such that his group would clean sweep the upcoming elections; as they have earned the reputation of the true representatives of trade, industry and services across all sectors.

Muhammad Ali Sheikh said that Islamabad and Rawalpindi have been key players in the political, cultural and social life of the country and now the Islamabad Chapter would play an active role within the BMP.

He said that during the past tenure, the members of the rival group had ruined the FPCCI, while the BMP has not only improved its finances but also contributed millions to the exchequer of the federation during the last four years.

FPCCI Presidential candidate resolved to make the best use of this supreme trade forum for the good of the country by promoting trade and industry through getting solved all their genuine issues to ensure a level playing field and make Pakistan’s private sector cost competitive.

Muhammad Ali Sheikh mentioned that by holding various important positions on different business forums, including as ex-senior vice president of Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), he fought and got settled many important issues confronting trade and industry in the country.

