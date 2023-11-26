Prices of kitchen items show mixed trend

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed a mixed trend during this week past against the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder, here on Saturday.

The survey observed an increase in sugar price as it went up from Rs 6,300 to Rs 6,390 per 50kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs140 per kg against Rs135 per kg.

Chicken price went down from Rs 14,000 to Rs 13,600 per 40kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs360 per kg against Rs375 against, while chicken meat is being sold at Rs570 per kg against Rs600 per kg. Egg price went up from Rs 9,600 to Rs 9,890 per carton, while in retail, eggs are being sold at Rs350 per dozen against Rs330 per dozen.

Wheat flour price witnessed an increase as the best quality wheat flour in wholesale market is available at Rs 2,130 per 15 kg bag against Rs 2,120 per 15kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs 2,160 per kg against Rs 2,150 per bag, normal quality wheat flour bag price went up from Rs 2,100 to Rs 2,120 per 15kg bag in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs 2,140 per bag against Rs 2,120 per bag.

Tea prices remained stable as Lipton Yellow Label is available at Rs 2,100 per 900 gram pack and Islamabad Tea at Rs 1,750 per kg; powdered chili price remained stable at Rs700 per kg, and turmeric powder price at Rs700 per kg.

The liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) price remained unchanged, as officially it is available at Rs270 per kg, however, LPG distributors and traders are selling the commodity at their own set price in violation of the OGRA’s set price of Rs270 per kg. The distributors and retailers are selling the commodity in the range of Rs300-330 per kg. The OGRA has set 15kg domestic cylinder LPG price at Rs 4,150, while in the market it is available at Rs 5,000 per 15kg cylinder, reflecting an overcharging of Rs850 per cylinder.

Branded spices such as National, Shan, and others’ prices remained unchanged at Rs120 per pack but the producers have reduced the volume from 43 grams to 39 grams.

Prepared tea cup at a normal tea stall is available at Rs70 per cup; the price of a cooked daal plate at a normal hotel is Rs250, cooked vegetable plate at Rs250, while roti price remained stable at Rs20 per roti, and naan at Rs30.

Rice prices during this week remained stable as best quality basmati rice is available at Rs 13,000 per 40 kg, while the retailers are selling it at Rs350 per kg, normal quality Basmati rice at Rs 10,500 per bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs290 per kg, and broken Basmati rice at Rs 9,500, which in retail is being sold at Rs250 per kg.

Ghee-cooking oil prices witnessed a mixed trend as B-grade ghee-cooking oil price went down from Rs 4,900 to Rs 4,700 per carton in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs340-360 per 900 gram pack. While best quality cooking oil-ghee brands such as Dalda ghee’s price remained stable at Rs 2,450 per 5kg tin and cooking oil at Rs 2,550 per 5-litre bottle.

Pulses’ prices remained stable as best quality maash is available at Rs530 per kg, gram pulse at Rs260 per kg, whole gram pulse at Rs370 per kg, various varieties of bean lentils are available in the range of Rs350-550 per kg, moong at Rs250 per kg, and masoor at Rs320 per kg.

A week ago, Milk Pak and Olpers have increased the prices of their packed milk as small Milk Pak and other brands prices have been increased from Rs70 per pack to Rs75, while one litre pack is available from Rs260 per pack to Rs270 per pack. Fresh milk prices are stable at Rs200 per kg and yoghurt prices went up from Rs220 per kg to Rs240 per kg.

Detergents’ prices and bathing soaps’ prices witnessed no changes as Safeguard, Lux, and Dettol’s normal size bathing soap are available at Rs145 per pack and family pack at Rs170 per pack.

Overall, vegetables prices witnessed decreasing trend. Ginger price in the wholesale market went down from Rs 2,200 to Rs 2,000 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs430-450 per kg against Rs500-550 per kg, local garlic price went up from Rs1,600 per 5kg to Rs2,000 in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs470-500 per kg against Rs400-450 per kg, and China garlic price went up from Rs2,500 per 5kg to Rs3,000 in the wholesale market, which in retail is available in the range of Rs650-675 per kg against Rs570-600 per kg.

Potato prices remained stable in the range of Rs450-650 in wholesale market, which in retail are being sold at Rs110-150, tomato prices went down from Rs1,850 per basket of 15kg to Rs1,500 in the wholesale market, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs110-145 per kg against Rs135-170 and onions price went up from Rs400-450 to Rs450-650, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs110-145 per kg against Rs100-120 per kg.

Capsicum price went up from Rs600 to Rs700 per 5kg in wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs160-180 per kg against Rs135-160 per kg, the prices of various varieties of pumpkin remained stable in the range of Rs500-600, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs135-160 per kg. Tinda price went down from Rs550 per 5kg to Rs500 which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs120-130 per kg against Rs130-150 per kg. Brinjal price went down from Rs350 to Rs300 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs75-80 per kg against Rs85-100 per kg, cauliflower price remained stable at Rs350-400 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs100-120 per kg, and cabbage price is stable at Rs375 per 5kg which in retail is being sold at Rs90-110 per kg. Bitter gourd price went up from Rs500-550 to Rs650-700 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs155-180 per kg against Rs125-140 per kg and cucumber price is stable at Rs400 which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs95-110 per kg.

Okra price went up from Rs400 per 5kg to Rs450 per 5kg which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs115-120 per kg against Rs95-110 per kg, turnip price remained stable at Rs325-350 which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs90-100 per kg, yam price went up from Rs600 per 5kg to Rs650 which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs150-160.

Bananas’ price remained stable in the range of Rs80-145 per dozen as the best quality bananas are available at Rs145 per dozen and normal quality bananas in the range of Rs80-100 per dozen to Rs80-125, best quality guava is available at Rs175 per kg against Rs150 per kg and normal in the range of Rs90-110 per kg, Gaja apples are available in the range of Rs190-270 per kg, new arrival oranges are available in the range of Rs90-150 per dozen with special fruiter at Rs150 per dozen is the most expensive and normal quality musami at Rs90 per dozen the cheapest, pomegranate are available in the range of Rs250-370 per kg, various varieties of grapes are available in the range of Rs160-350 per kg.

However, the survey observed that due to ineffective monitoring by the special price control magistrates and other relevant departments including assistant commissioners and deputy commissioners, the retailers are free to charge their own prices of not only vegetables and fruits but of other items too. Moreover, there is a serious difference between the official prices of various items and market prices. It is also observed retailers, vendors, and other sellers are not displaying official price list of household items at prominent place and are not even providing on demand.

According to traders, over the past few years continuous increase in fuel and utilities’ costs significantly contributed to increasing the prices. They attributed around 20 per cent increase in the prices of all the items to increase in gas and electricity bills, traders are also forced to move up their margins to meet ever increasing expenditure from salaries to transportation costs and other miscellaneous expenses.

