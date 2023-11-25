BAFL 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
SIFC approves initiatives to be broached with friendly countries

Recorder Report Published 25 Nov, 2023 05:19am

ISLAMABAD: A special session of Apex Committee of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has unanimously approved various initiatives to be broached with friendly countries and directed to fast-track implementation of various projects conceived under these initiatives.

The meeting chaired by Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday was held to foster strategic partnerships with friendly countries.

The committee reviewed the existing level of collaboration and unanimously approved various initiatives to be broached with friendly countries and directed to fast-track implementation of various projects conceived under these initiatives.

SIFC satisfied with SOE sell-off progress

The caretaker prime minister appreciated the efforts of concerned ministries for identifying prospective areas of collaboration and directed all stakeholders for realisation of envisioned long term economic dividends.

The Chief of Army Staff assured unwavering resolve of Pakistan Army to support economic initiatives being undertaken by Government of Pakistan. The meeting was attended by Chief of Army Staff, ministers, and high level government officials.

Pakistan Army friendly countries SIFC caretaker PM Anwaar ul Haq Kakar

