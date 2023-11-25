BAFL 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
LHC orders closure of all cafes by 10pm

Recorder Report Published 25 Nov, 2023 05:19am

LAHORE: During the proceedings regarding petitions related to environmental issues, the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday directed authorities to enforce the closure of all cafes in Lahore by 10 pm daily except Saturdays.

The court specifically mentioned Johar Town, home to numerous cafes, granting them an extended hour but warning that violators would face closure.

Expressing displeasure over the reopening of pollution-emitting factories, the court ordered their resealing, emphasizing the severe impact on public health. Criticizing these factories, the court remarked that these factories are endangering lives.

The court further demanded action against officials responsible for unsealing the factories, emphasizing that no officer has the authority to countermand the court’s sealing orders.

Commending the initiative to organize a cycle rally in Lahore on Sunday (tomorrow), the court urged citizens to cooperate and support government measures to combat smog. The court reprimanded the Director General (DG) of Environment for inadequate action in controlling smog.

In addition, the court criticized extensive road excavation in the city, suggesting that funds allocated for road construction could have been better used for anti-smog initiatives. The DG Environment informed the court about the government’s formulated short, medium, and long-term projects to address Lahore’s environmental crisis. The court urged the DG to provide a comprehensive update on the gravity of the smog situation during the next hearing, scheduled to reconvene on December 4.

