Dhaga orders resolution of revenue-related issues

HYDERABAD: On the directives of Caretaker Provincial Minister for Revenue and Industries Mohammad Younus Dhaga, Member Board of Revenue Sindh Mohammad Abbas Baloch visited the Sub-Registrar Office Hyderabad today to listen complaints related to the Sub-Registrar Office Hyderabad and to resolve them without delay.

President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries Farooq Shaikhani, office bearers of Chamber and others complained about big number of pending cases of ownership documents and other related issues on which Member Board of Revenue Mohammad Abbas Baloch assured Farooq Shaikhani and other complainants that all possible steps would be taken to resolve their problems without delay adding that he would visit Hyderabad every week to ensure effective steps were taken to redress the grievances.

He said that measures were being taken to digitize the Revenue Department after which most of the public issues would be resolved.

