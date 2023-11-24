BAFL 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
BIPL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
BOP 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.86%)
CNERGY 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.26%)
DFML 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.93%)
DGKC 64.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FABL 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.3%)
FCCL 16.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
FFL 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
GGL 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
HBL 101.60 Increased By ▲ 4.60 (4.74%)
HUBC 118.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.73%)
HUMNL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.24%)
LOTCHEM 28.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.33%)
MLCF 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.54%)
OGDC 108.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.19%)
PAEL 17.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.45%)
PIBTL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.2%)
PIOC 106.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.12%)
PPL 91.65 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.05%)
PRL 25.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.49%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.67%)
SNGP 62.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.21%)
SSGC 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.19%)
TELE 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.06%)
TPLP 14.07 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.78%)
TRG 85.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2.52%)
UNITY 25.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.69%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,034 Increased By 24.2 (0.4%)
BR30 20,960 Increased By 10.1 (0.05%)
KSE100 59,086 Increased By 186.5 (0.32%)
KSE30 19,637 Increased By 74.4 (0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Korea’s FLC buys some 50,000 T corn in private deal

Reuters Published 24 Nov, 2023 05:27pm

HAMBURG: South Korea’s Feed Leaders Committee (FLC) purchased around 50,000 metric tons of animal feed corn in a private deal this week without issuing an international tender, European traders said on Friday.

The corn was believed to have been purchased at an estimated $260.90 a ton c&f with an additional $1.50 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading.

Seller was believed to be trading house Mitsui.

It was expected to be sourced from South America, likely from Brazil, traders said.

South Korea’s NOFI tenders to buy 138,000 metric tons corn

Shipment was between Dec. 5, 2023, and Jan. 5, 2024, with arrival in South Korea around March 3, 2024.

The deal followed a purchase by South Korean importer NOFI of between 65,000 and 68,000 tons of animal feed corn in an international tender for up to 138,000 tons on Wednesday.

Corn

Comments

1000 characters

South Korea’s FLC buys some 50,000 T corn in private deal

New high: KSE-100 crosses 59,000 as bulls maintain grip

Caretaker FM says Pakistan ready to airlift injured Palestinians

Inter-bank: rupee endures back-to-back losses against US dollar

Open-market: rupee slips slightly against US dollar

Dolls, doctors and helicopters await Israeli hostages at Gaza’s gate

Pakistan LNG gets bids from OQ Trading, others for Jan import tender

‘Court’s favourite’ Imran being provided facilities unimaginable for common people: Bugti

Palestinians say 24 women, 15 teenaged males to be freed from Israeli jails

PPL commences oil & gas production from Punjab

Afghan embassy in India announces ‘permanent closure’

Read more stories