Gold price per tola down Rs150 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 24 Nov, 2023 04:22pm

Gold rates in Pakistan decreased on Friday, in line with decline in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs215,700 per tola after shedding Rs150 during the day.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs184,928 after a decrease of Rs129, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday, gold prices in Pakistan had decreased by Rs650 to settle at Rs215,850 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Friday was set at $2,013 per ounce, after a decline of $3 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,550 per tola.

