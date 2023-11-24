BAFL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (4.55%)
700 more KPC members allocated land

Press Release Published 24 Nov, 2023 05:29am

KARACHI: An important meeting regarding the allotment of plots to the members of Karachi Press Club and the affairs of the Journalist Colony was held on Thursday in the office of the Secretary Information Department under the chairmanship of Information Secretary Sindh Nadeem-ur-Rahman Memon.

In the meeting KPC president and secretary expressed satisfaction over the completion of the layout plan, lease and construction of the boundary wall of the Hawks Bay Journalist Colony and on the removal of encroachment on the land of the Journalist Colony.

It was informed in the meeting that the land had been marked for the allotment of plots for the remaining 700 members of Karachi Press Club in Deh Mandiari (Hawks Bay) by Lyari Development Authority (LDA), on which instructions were given by the secretary Information to speed up the process in this regard. In the meeting, the president and secretary of Karachi Press Club expressed gratitude for the cooperation of Sindh government, Information Department and related government institutions.

Karachi Press Club President Saeed Sarbazi, Secretary Shoaib Ahmed, Director General Lyari Development Authority Syed Shabi ul Hasan and others attended the meeting.

