President reiterates desire to forge long-term partnership with Russia

Recorder Report Published 24 Nov, 2023 05:29am

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has reiterated Pakistan’s desire to forge a long-term, multi-dimensional partnership with Russia in all fields, including trade, economy, food security, energy, and defence and people-to-people contacts.

“There is [a] need to increase bilateral trade and economic ties. Both the countries should expand cooperation in the areas of trade and economy for the mutual benefits,” the President gave these remarks while talking to the outgoing Ambassador of the Russian Federation, Danila Ganich, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Thursday.

Welcoming the ambassador, the President said that Pakistan attached great value to its relations with the Russian Federation and expressed satisfaction over the existing level of cooperation between the two countries at multilateral fora. He added that Pakistan-Russia cooperation was rooted in their common approach towards the centrality of the United Nations and a rule-based international order.

During the meeting, the President also highlighted the situation in Gaza and the brutalities being committed by Israel against the people of Palestine. He condemned the killing of thousands of Palestinians, including women and children, healthcare professionals, journalists and aid workers.

The President commended the contributions made by the outgoing ambassador in deepening bilateral ties with Pakistan. He also expressed his best wishes to the outgoing ambassador for his future endeavours.

