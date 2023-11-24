Farewell dinner for Indonesian envoy held

FAISALABAD: The Ambassador of Indonesia to Pakistan, Adam M Togio on Thursday said that Faisalabad is home to the people of Indonesia, with which the religious, cultural, business and trade relations of the people of Indonesia are many years old.

After coming in Pakistan, I felt that Faisalabad is really our second home, where the people have a lot of love and devotion for the people of Indonesia and the people of Indonesia feel it from the heart, the Indonesian ambassador said.

The Ambassador of Indonesia to Pakistan, Adam M Togio said this while addressing his farewell dinner organized by former president of Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Nighat Shahid and business community of Faisalabad in a local hotel of Islamabad. He said that he congratulates the former president of Faisalabad Women's Chamber and business leader Nighat Shahid on receiving the international award in Italy.

Adam M Togio said that business leader, Nighat Shahid has a very important role for the empowerment of business women, for which he deserves tribute. He said that Pakistan is a beautiful country and the people here are hospitable and generous and have special love for the people of Indonesia. He said that in reality, Pakistani society is an excellent and generous society, which has a lot of diversity and this is its beauty.

The Indonesian envoy said that Indonesia is an important place for the people and business community of Pakistan, where they feel more comfortable due to their religious and cultural connection. He said that the people of Pakistan would like to visit Indonesia and other ASEAN countries including Malaysia, Vietnam, Brunei Darussalam and Thailand. However, the people of Indonesia always welcome their Pakistani brothers.

Faisalabad's known business woman Nighat Shahid, the host of the ceremony on this occasion, said that the long-standing relations between Indonesia and Pakistan span many directions and that Indonesian Ambassador to Pakistan, Adam Tugio, has had an exemplary tenure in Pakistan. She said that the Indonesian ambassador is the best friend of Pakistan and Pakistani people.

On this occasion, Ambassador of Malaysia to Pakistan Azhar Mazlan, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Yerzan Kistafin, Ambassadors of Vietnam, Brunei Darussalam, Kyrgyzstan, Bulgaria, Nepal, Morocco, Kenya, Syria, Ethiopia, Russia and other countries diplomats and business community of the country paid tribute to Ambassador of Indonesia, Adam Togio.

