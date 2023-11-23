BAFL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (4.55%)
BIPL 22.18 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.4%)
BOP 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.68%)
CNERGY 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
DFML 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
DGKC 64.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.43%)
FABL 28.30 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (7.44%)
FCCL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.64%)
FFL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.21%)
GGL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.99%)
HBL 96.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.25%)
HUBC 117.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-1.41%)
HUMNL 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
KEL 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.15%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
MLCF 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
OGDC 108.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-2.6%)
PAEL 17.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.48%)
PIBTL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.3%)
PIOC 107.18 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.3%)
PPL 90.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.02%)
PRL 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.15%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.26%)
SNGP 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.03%)
SSGC 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.21%)
TELE 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.79%)
TPLP 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 88.19 Increased By ▲ 6.04 (7.35%)
UNITY 26.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.83%)
WTL 1.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.99%)
BR100 6,010 Increased By 66.1 (1.11%)
BR30 20,949 Increased By 24.3 (0.12%)
KSE100 58,900 Increased By 701.1 (1.2%)
KSE30 19,563 Increased By 187.9 (0.97%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Stokes pulls out of IPL to manage ‘workload’

AFP Published 23 Nov, 2023 07:31pm

NEW DELHI: England star Ben Stokes has opted out of next year’s Indian Premier League to manage his “workload and fitness”, his franchise Chennai Super Kings said Thursday.

Stokes was bought by Chennai Super Kings for 162 million rupees ($1.96 million) ahead of this year’s auction before the team went on to win a record-equalling fifth IPL title.

The England Test captain played only as a batsman in the recent ODI World Cup and revealed he will undergo knee surgery after the tournament to be fit for the Test series in India in January.

“The Chennai Super Kings management is supportive of Ben in his decision to manage his workload with England playing a five-Test series in India before the IPL and then the T20 World Cup in June 2024,” Chennai said in a statement.

CSK have still not released Stokes, who played just two matches last season and scored 15 runs, ahead of the auction next month.

Stokes scored 304 runs in the World Cup to be among England’s better performers as the defending champions made an early exit and finished seventh in the group table.

The IPL remains the most popular and lucrative Twenty20 league in the world.

IPL Ben Stokes

Comments

1000 characters

Stokes pulls out of IPL to manage ‘workload’

KSE-100 finishes another day of bullish trend with over 700-point gain

Inflation expected to go over 28% in Nov following gas price hike: report

Inter-bank: rupee ends appreciation run against US dollar

Army’s Formation Commanders’ Conference extends complete support for Palestine amid Gaza war

War rages on in Gaza as truce delayed until at least Friday

Pakistan applies for BRICS membership: Foreign Office

Open-market: rupee drifts higher against US dollar

Chinese auto giant BYD ‘discusses’ Pakistan’s EV sector potential: Board of Investment

Schools in Punjab's smog-hit divisions to remain closed for two days

Oil slips 2% on growing angst over delayed OPEC+ meeting

Read more stories