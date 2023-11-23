BAFL 39.82 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.37%)
EPD launches awareness campaign to curb single-use plastics

Recorder Report Published 23 Nov, 2023 03:19am

LAHORE: The Environment Protection Department of the Punjab government, under the umbrella of World Bank-funded Punjab Green Development Programme, has officially initiated a comprehensive awareness campaign addressing the “negative environmental and health impacts of single-use plastics.”

The campaign was inaugurated with a seminar held here the other day attracting attendees from various sectors, including large retailers, plastic producers, media representatives, civil society organizations, and chambers of commerce.

Speaking on the occasion, Project Director Punjab Green Development Programme Samia Saleem discussed the steps taken by the Punjab government to reduce the usage of single-use plastics and also threw light on the recently-approved plastic management strategy by the government of Punjab.

The event served as a crucial platform to highlight the government’s commitment to mitigating the adverse effects of single-use plastics. Participants engaged in insightful discussions on sustainable practices, environmental stewardship, and the role each sector can play in promoting a plastic-free future. Speakers from LUMS, Punjab University and Government College University apprised the stakeholders and public regarding environmental and health hazards of single-use plastics.

The awareness campaign is set to extend beyond Lahore, with communication activities planned in other major cities of Punjab. These activities will encompass a series of seminars and awareness sessions in schools, targeting diverse audiences to ensure widespread understanding of the environmental and health implications associated with single-use plastics.

The environment protection department emphasizes the importance of informing the general public about the detrimental effects of single-use plastics on our environment and health. Through these targeted efforts, the campaign aims to foster a sense of responsibility among citizens and encourage sustainable practices.

