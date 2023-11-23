Speakers at seminar advocate boycott of all Israeli products

KARACHI: The city’s business community and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Wednesday underscored the need to replace the Israeli products with the local brands in a bid to stamp out the Zionist nation on the economic fronts globally.

A seminar titled “Lets Support Brands of Pakistan”, which the JI Karachi and Pakistan Business Forum jointly organised at Idara Noor-e-Haq, has helped reach a unity amongst the participants to promote the locally made goods against the Israeli ones.

The gathering of business fraternity and the JI condemned the Zionist state’s cruel war on Gaza, where it left no schools, hospitals and residential areas without bombing, killing thousands of children alone.

It observed that there is a deep perception about the Israeli brands globally collects billions of dollars revenues to stoke the Zionist’s war industry, which the Jewish state unilaterally and indiscriminately uses to kill Palestinians frequently, especially in Gaza.

“Pakistanis cannot join Hamas in a war that Israel has waged on Gaza but can damage the Zionist’s economy, seriously,” Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, the JI Karachi Chief told the seminar.

He encouraged the country’s business community to promote the local brands of Pakistan to cancel out the Israel’s global economic dominance somewhat. “The JI will support the business community in the effort,” he assured.

The Israeli war on Gaza has virtually left the world into a clear division, he said adding that the war crimes against the humanity by the Jewish nation has outgrown. “The global community largely is boycotting Israeli products in a bid to force Israel into a ceasefire in Gaza,” he said and added that the seminar aims to bring in new ideas to promote the local brands on the global markets.

The continuing political instability in the Middle East can be seen as an opportunity to help the country’s products take over the Israeli brands there through global marketing, he was of the view.

Similarly, he proposed to local traders to transform the local brands into high quality products to oust the Israeli items from the local and global markets.

Hafiz Naeem also appealed to the local stores and malls to prioritise the local brands over the Israeli ones.

Sohail Aziz, representing the PBS at the seminar, said that his organisation is ready to work with the JI in promoting local brands and supporting their exports to the world markets.

Leading trader, Shakeel, representing Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry coined a chant “Be Pakistani, buy Pakistani”, underscoring the need for promoting “the culture of honesty and production of quality products”.

Chairman Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association Babar Khan offered training programs for traders and makers through the PBS in bid to help local brands reach quality standards.

Head of Pakistan Vegetables and Fruits Exporters Association, Abdul Waheed wanted to see “honesty in the business sector” to promote the export sectors.

Founder of the United King, Tehseen Shaikh, F&M Director Farukh Shaikh, JI leader Qazi Sadaruddin and others also addressed the seminar.

