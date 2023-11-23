Need stressed to use green technology in housing sector

KARACHI: Civil Engineering Department of Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology organised a workshop on Green Housing Affordable Resilient (GHAR): Challenges and Opportunities.

In his presentation, a distinguished Alumnus of the University of Illinois, USA, and world-recognised civil and environmental engineer, Dr Shuaib Ahmad said that green technology is considered environment friendly helping to reduce the adverse impacts of buildings on the environment due to existing conventional construction practice.

Green technology is an integral part of a country’s economy and industrial development, especially for developing countries.

He pointed out that the construction industry is considered to be the driver of economic growth especially in developing countries.

The housing sector of the construction industry affects over 40 industries through linkage. Pakistan is included in the Top 10 countries in the world experiencing climate hazards.

Green technology should be utilised so that the effects of climate change do not result in economic loss for Pakistan, which is close to 20 to 30 billion dollars every 3 years.

Eminent architect and former director of Bartlett’s DPU, University College London, Babar Mumtaz, said that housing is a universally acknowledged basic right. Its supply, availability, and affordability continue to be one of Pakistan’s major issues. Up to 70% of Pakistan’s housing is “sub-standard” and in “slums”. Pakistan’s Housing needs could be better met through the development of Green Housing Affordable Resilient (GHAR).

He underscored that if resilience is against Mother Nature, we will always lose.

We have to respect Mother Nature. Resilient Housing is built and located to minimize loss or damage by natural or man-made calamities, including climatic change. In terms of Pakistan, 2 fundamental things need to be careful about, certainly floods (horizontal water) and rainfall (vertical water).

All types of building construction within the flood limit of rivers, natural streams (Nallahs), and natural drainage systems are prohibited.

Registrar SSUET Syed Sarfraz Ali said that vernacular architecture is very popular in the present era. It is an architectural design that reflects the geographic and cultural context of the site and surroundings, focusing on local construction with traditional and regional materials. Its best example is Bangladesh where over 70% of housing is made from bamboo because the country has the rich growth of it.

