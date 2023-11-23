OGDCL completes Khewari development project

KARACHI: While adopting a strategic fast-track strategy, the Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has successfully completed the Khewari (Suleman 1 & 2) Development Project.

The Khewari Development Project has potential of 10 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) which is being processed at the Sinjhoro Plant in the Sanghar district of Sindh province. Currently, the wells are undergoing choke optimization process to further enhance gas supply.

To expedite the project, OGDCL implemented a fast-track strategy, ensuring swift processes and timely delivery. This included laying a 6-inch diameter pipeline covering a distance of 14.5 kilometers from the Gathering Facility near Suleman-1 to the Chabaro Tie-in point, facilitating early first gas injection into the SSGC system.