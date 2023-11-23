BAFL 39.82 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.37%)
BIPL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.93%)
BOP 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
CNERGY 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
DFML 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
DGKC 64.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
FABL 26.39 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.49%)
FCCL 16.72 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.53%)
FFL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.63%)
GGL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
HBL 97.12 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.38%)
HUBC 118.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
KEL 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2%)
LOTCHEM 28.06 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
MLCF 38.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
OGDC 110.67 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (2.09%)
PAEL 17.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.69%)
PIBTL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.07%)
PIOC 105.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.1%)
PPL 92.31 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (2.86%)
PRL 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.89%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 63.15 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (4.52%)
SSGC 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.27%)
TELE 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
TPLP 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
TRG 83.21 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (2.6%)
UNITY 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.03%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.96%)
BR100 5,944 Increased By 95.2 (1.63%)
BR30 20,925 Increased By 246.2 (1.19%)
KSE100 58,199 Increased By 827.2 (1.44%)
KSE30 19,375 Increased By 328.3 (1.72%)
Nov 23, 2023
Markets Print 2023-11-23

PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report Published 23 Nov, 2023 03:19am

KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 17.262 billion and the number of lots traded was 15,480.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 9.640billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.069 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.258 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.071 billion), Silver (PKR 975.332million), Platinum (PKR 427.135 million), Natural Gas (PKR 272.786 million), DJ (PKR 201.094 million), SP 500 (PKR 153.551 million), Japan Equity (PKR 85.639 million), Copper (PKR 53.413 million), Palladium (PKR 30.741 million) and Brent (PKR 23.175 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 6 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 6.762 were traded.

Gold Copper Crude Oil Cotton PMEX Agricultural Commodities

