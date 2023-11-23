KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 17.262 billion and the number of lots traded was 15,480.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 9.640billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.069 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.258 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.071 billion), Silver (PKR 975.332million), Platinum (PKR 427.135 million), Natural Gas (PKR 272.786 million), DJ (PKR 201.094 million), SP 500 (PKR 153.551 million), Japan Equity (PKR 85.639 million), Copper (PKR 53.413 million), Palladium (PKR 30.741 million) and Brent (PKR 23.175 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 6 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 6.762 were traded.

