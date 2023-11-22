BAFL 39.82 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.37%)
Man Utd’s Shaw returns to training after injury

AFP Published 22 Nov, 2023 07:15pm

LONDON: Manchester United and England defender Luke Shaw has returned to training after a lengthy injury layoff, the club announced on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old left-back sustained a “muscle issue” in the early weeks of the season but is back in full training ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash with Everton.

Shaw’s absence has created a problem at left-back as injury has also sidelined Tyrell Malacia all season.

Sergio Reguilon was brought in on loan from Tottenham as an extra option in the position, while Sofyan Amrabat, Diogo Dalot and Victor Lindelof have also filled in.

Shaw was a key part of United’s success last season and he has been missed as Erik ten Hag’s side have endured an erratic start to the campaign.

Man Utd show signs of life, but City offer real test

They are on the verge of Champions League elimination and have lost five of their first 12 Premier League games, sitting in sixth position.

The club have a number of other injury concerns ahead of their trip to Goodison Park.

Christian Eriksen and Rasmus Hojlund were added to the list of absentees before the international break, with goalkeeper Andre Onana injured on Cameroon duty.

United travel to Galatasary next week bottom of their Champions League group, knowing defeat would knock them out of the competition.

