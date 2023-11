COLOMBO: Sri Lanka expects the International Monetary Fund’s executive board to approve the first review of its $2.9 billion bailout by Dec. 6, the country’s treasury secretary said.

The approval would unlock $330 million in funding from the bailout, Mahinda Siriwardana said at a post-budget discussion on Monday which was accessed by Reuters.

Sri Lanka is recovering from its worst economic crisis in more than seven decades.