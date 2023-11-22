PM links Kashmir dispute resolution to peace in South Asia

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has declared that peace in South Asia could not be guaranteed till the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir issue between Pakistan and India.

Addressing the graduation ceremony of the officers at the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Academy Asghar Khan in Risalpur on Tuesday, he said: “Let me make it clear that there can be no peace without the settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir issue.”

Prime Minister Kakar said that Pakistan was a peace-loving nation and wished to maintain friendly relations with all countries, especially its neighbours. He; however, categorically stated that the country’s desire for peace “must not be understood as weakness”.

Kakar strongly condemned the ongoing grave human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan, he said, would not indulge in any arm race but would continue to enhance its capability in line with evolving technology to deter any aggression.

The prime minister highlighted that the rapidly changing geo-strategic environment had a profound impact on Pakistan and rest of the region. “Therefore, the situation demands advancements in space networks, cyber technology, nano technology and artificial intelligence,” he said.

He expressed satisfaction that PAF modernised itself though smart induction of cutting-edge niche technology and achieved great progress in cyber space and non-contact warfare through indigenous means.

PM Kakar termed the armed forces of Pakistan as professionally competent and well-trained to cope with all internal and external challenges.