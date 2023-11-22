BAFL 39.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.64%)
BIPL 20.98 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.91%)
BOP 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
CNERGY 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
DFML 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
DGKC 64.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.31%)
FABL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
FCCL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
FFL 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.37%)
GGL 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
HBL 97.24 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.51%)
HUBC 118.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.75%)
KEL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.01%)
MLCF 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 108.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.51%)
PAEL 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.62%)
PIBTL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.86%)
PIOC 106.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.47%)
PPL 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.16%)
PRL 25.17 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.41%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 60.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.18%)
SSGC 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TELE 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
TPLP 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
TRG 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.37%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
BR100 5,873 Increased By 23.7 (0.4%)
BR30 20,772 Increased By 93.1 (0.45%)
KSE100 57,572 Increased By 200.8 (0.35%)
KSE30 19,106 Increased By 59.9 (0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-11-22

US natgas prices fall on surplus inventory

Reuters Published 22 Nov, 2023 05:48am

NEW YORK: US natural gas futures fell on Monday to their lowest levels in about a month, pressured by forecasts of a milder winter and surplus storage levels.

Front-month gas futures for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange settled 7.20 cents lower at $2.89 per million British thermal units at 3:47 p.m. ET. The session low was the lowest since Oct. 23.

“The market is looking at the possibility that we’re going to have a warmer-than-average winter and if that’s the case, natural gas is going to have a hard time keeping up with gains,” said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group.

“That’s leading the negativity today. The other thing is that we’re going into the Thanksgiving Day holiday where demand traditionally slows.”

Utilities usually start pulling gas out of storage to meet heating demand in mid-November.

US gas stockpiles were already about 6% above normal in the week ended Nov. 10 and were expected to reach 7% above normal in the week ended Nov. 17, according to federal energy data and analysts estimates.

US utilities likely added 5 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas into storage last week, as per a Reuters poll.

That compares with a withdrawal of 60 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average decrease of 53 bcf.

“Friday’s big sell-off that is being furthered today is developing in the aftermath of a much larger than expected storage injection and amid some bearish tweaks to the short-term temperature view,” said analysts at energy advisory Ritterbusch and Associates.

“From here, our eventual downside possibility to the $2.75 area now appears capable of achievement this week as technical considerations embolden the speculators to add short positions.”

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 US states rose to 107.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in November, up from a record 104.2 bcfd in October.

Gas flows to the seven big US LNG export plants rose to an average of 14.2 bcfd so far in November, up from 13.7 bcfd in October and a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.

US natural gas natural gas US gas US LNG export

Comments

1000 characters

US natgas prices fall on surplus inventory

Chinese IPPs: MoF seeks update on payment issues

PSWF given ownership of 7 profit-making SOEs’ assets

Shamshad says expecting 2-2.5pc GDP growth

Gaza truce, hostages release: Netanyahu, Hamas chief indicate deal

S African lawmakers vote to suspend diplomatic ties with Israel, shut embassy

IHC declares Imran’s jail trial illegal

CCoE all set to consider CTBCM final test run report

SBP adopts ‘VPN technology’ for DAP connectivity

Musharraf’s trial: SC says LHC not only disregarded but also invalidated its orders

‘One-state solution’: FO distances itself from Alvi’s statement

Read more stories