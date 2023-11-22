BAFL 39.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.57%)
BIPL 20.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.96%)
BOP 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.06%)
CNERGY 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
DFML 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
DGKC 64.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
FABL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
FCCL 16.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.56%)
FFL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.48%)
GGL 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
HBL 97.22 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.49%)
HUBC 118.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
KEL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.24 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.51%)
MLCF 38.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
OGDC 108.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.49%)
PAEL 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
PIBTL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
PIOC 106.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.47%)
PPL 89.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
PRL 25.17 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.41%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
SSGC 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
TELE 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
TPLP 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.96%)
TRG 81.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.55%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
WTL 1.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,874 Increased By 25.2 (0.43%)
BR30 20,775 Increased By 96.2 (0.47%)
KSE100 57,575 Increased By 203.5 (0.35%)
KSE30 19,100 Increased By 53.9 (0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-11-22

Cotton market: Mills show little interest in fresh buying

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Tuesday remained steady and the trading volume remained low. Cotton Analyst...
Recorder Report Published 22 Nov, 2023 05:48am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Tuesday remained steady and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 15,500 to Rs 18,000 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,200 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Punjab Rs 16,000 to Rs 18,000 per maund and the rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 8,400 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,500 per maund while the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg.

200 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 16,000 to Rs 16,500 per maund, 200 bales of Lodhran were sold at Rs 17,300 per maund, 1000 bales of Sadiqabad were sold at Rs 17,800 per maund, 600 bales of Donga Bonga and 400 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 17,200 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,500 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 360 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Cotton cotton market rate of cotton in Balochistan rate of cotton in Sindh rate of cotton in Punjab

Comments

1000 characters

Cotton market: Mills show little interest in fresh buying

Chinese IPPs: MoF seeks update on payment issues

PSWF given ownership of 7 profit-making SOEs’ assets

Shamshad says expecting 2-2.5pc GDP growth

Gaza truce, hostages release: Netanyahu, Hamas chief indicate deal

S African lawmakers vote to suspend diplomatic ties with Israel, shut embassy

IHC declares Imran’s jail trial illegal

CCoE all set to consider CTBCM final test run report

SBP adopts ‘VPN technology’ for DAP connectivity

Musharraf’s trial: SC says LHC not only disregarded but also invalidated its orders

‘One-state solution’: FO distances itself from Alvi’s statement

Read more stories