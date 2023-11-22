Vandalism at FJC: Proceedings in cases against Imran, Qureshi adjourned

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), on Tuesday, adjourned the proceedings in cases registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and PTI’s Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi in connection with vandalism at Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) till November 23 due to absence of prosecution.

The ATC judge, Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain, while hearing the cases at Adiala jail adjourned it without proceedings due to the non-availability of the prosecutor.

Two terrorism cases had been registered against the PTI chief and Qureshi at Khanna police and one case at BharaKahu police station against them.

The PTI’s lawyers, Barrister Salman Safdar, Khalid Yousaf, and others appeared before the court. The court was informed that the prosecution did not produce the record of the cases before the court. The court adjourned the hearing of the case till November 23.

