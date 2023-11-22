BAFL 39.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.64%)
President for increasing cooperation with Bulgaria

Recorder Report Published 22 Nov, 2023 05:48am

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has called for increasing economic, trade, and cultural cooperation between Pakistan and Bulgaria.

He said Pakistan greatly valued its ties with Bulgaria and wished to strengthen them in all fields of mutual interest.

The president expressed these views while talking to Pakistan’s Ambassador-designate to Bulgaria Modasar Chaudhry, who called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr Tuesday.

Talking to the ambassador, the president underscored the need for the exchange of political and business delegations to further improve bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Bulgaria. He asked the newly-appointed envoy to work on establishing institutional linkages between the chambers of commerce of the two countries to enhance economic relations.

The president also emphasised the need to improve relations in the education sector by developing collaborations between Pakistani and Bulgarian universities and arranging exchanges of faculty and students.

The president congratulated Modasar Chaudhary on his appointment as Pakistan’s ambassador to Bulgaria and expressed his best wishes for his future responsibilities in Bulgaria.

