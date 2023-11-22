BAFL 39.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.64%)
BIPL 20.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.96%)
BOP 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
CNERGY 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
DFML 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
DGKC 64.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.31%)
FABL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
FCCL 16.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.56%)
FFL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.48%)
GGL 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
HBL 97.22 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.49%)
HUBC 118.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
KEL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.24 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.51%)
MLCF 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 108.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.49%)
PAEL 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.62%)
PIBTL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.86%)
PIOC 106.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.47%)
PPL 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.16%)
PRL 25.17 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.41%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
SSGC 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TELE 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
TPLP 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.96%)
TRG 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.37%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
WTL 1.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,874 Increased By 24.7 (0.42%)
BR30 20,770 Increased By 91 (0.44%)
KSE100 57,580 Increased By 208.7 (0.36%)
KSE30 19,103 Increased By 56.7 (0.3%)
Pakistan Print 2023-11-22

ATC frames charges against PTI leaders

Recorder Report Published 22 Nov, 2023 05:48am

LAHORE: Anti-Terrorism Court on Tuesday framed charges against PTI leaders Yasmeen Rashid, Ijaz Chaudhry and Rubeena Jameel in police van burning case.

The court summoned prosecution witnesses for recording their statements in the case and adjourned hearing of the case till December 16.

Earlier, all three accused were produced before the court for indictment. They pleaded not guilty and decided to contest charges against them. The Sarwar Road police had registered the cases against the PTI leaders and workers during the May 09 riots.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

ATC PTI Rubeena Jameel

