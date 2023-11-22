ATC frames charges against PTI leaders

LAHORE: Anti-Terrorism Court on Tuesday framed charges against PTI leaders Yasmeen Rashid, Ijaz Chaudhry and Rubeena Jameel in police van burning case.

The court summoned prosecution witnesses for recording their statements in the case and adjourned hearing of the case till December 16.

Earlier, all three accused were produced before the court for indictment. They pleaded not guilty and decided to contest charges against them. The Sarwar Road police had registered the cases against the PTI leaders and workers during the May 09 riots.

