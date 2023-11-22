WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
Nov 21, 2023
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 20-Nov-23 17-Nov-23 16-Nov-23 15-Nov-23
Chinese yuan 0.104643 0.104001 0.104048 0.104134
Euro 0.820867 0.819325 0.819055 0.819391
Japanese yen 0.0050413 0.0050014 0.0049915 0.00500497
U.K. pound 0.936808 0.936624 0.936376 0.940362
U.S. dollar 0.751159 0.75361 0.754959 0.753948
Algerian dinar 0.0056031 0.0056137 0.0056225 0.00562181
Australian dollar 0.492009 0.487435 0.488534 0.490066
Botswana pula 0.0560365 0.0559932 0.0562444 0.0562445
Brazilian real 0.154292 0.155441
Brunei dollar 0.560483 0.558975 0.558526 0.559682
Canadian dollar 0.549198 0.549061 0.551333
Chilean peso 0.0008494 0.0008552 0.0008481 0.00083093
Czech koruna 0.0334443 0.0334838 0.0334464
Danish krone 0.110087 0.109856 0.109804 0.109855
Indian rupee 0.0090142 0.0090508 0.0090698 0.00906981
Israeli New Shekel 0.201491 0.202149 0.199777 0.200145
Korean won 0.0005803 0.000578 0.0005798 0.00056889
Kuwaiti dinar 2.43764 2.4464 2.44471
Malaysian ringgit 0.161055 0.160907 0.160272 0.161826
Mauritian rupee 0.016923 0.017008 0.0169511 0.0170246
Mexican peso 0.04377 0.043713 0.0434835
New Zealand dollar 0.450658 0.449491 0.453466 0.452708
Norwegian krone 0.0700401 0.0693696 0.0696033 0.069759
Omani rial 1.9536 1.96348 1.96085
Peruvian sol 0.200003 0.200414 0.200039
Philippine peso 0.0134901 0.0135278 0.013443
Polish zloty 0.188081 0.186875 0.186802 0.186376
Qatari riyal 0.206362 0.207406 0.207129
Russian ruble 0.0084558 0.0084878 0.0084281
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200309 0.201322 0.201053
Singapore dollar 0.560483 0.558975 0.558526 0.559682
South African rand 0.0408589 0.0409927 0.0415365 0.0414825
Swedish krona 0.0716188 0.0712054 0.07163 0.0712866
Swiss franc 0.849872 0.849042 0.849605 0.849232
Thai baht 0.0214085 0.0214063 0.0212139 0.0212386
Trinidadian dollar 0.111408 0.111756 0.111757
U.A.E. dirham 0.204536 0.205571 0.205296
Uruguayan peso 0.0190508 0.0190834 0.0189916
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
