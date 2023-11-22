WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Nov 21, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 20-Nov-23 17-Nov-23 16-Nov-23 15-Nov-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104643 0.104001 0.104048 0.104134 Euro 0.820867 0.819325 0.819055 0.819391 Japanese yen 0.0050413 0.0050014 0.0049915 0.00500497 U.K. pound 0.936808 0.936624 0.936376 0.940362 U.S. dollar 0.751159 0.75361 0.754959 0.753948 Algerian dinar 0.0056031 0.0056137 0.0056225 0.00562181 Australian dollar 0.492009 0.487435 0.488534 0.490066 Botswana pula 0.0560365 0.0559932 0.0562444 0.0562445 Brazilian real 0.154292 0.155441 Brunei dollar 0.560483 0.558975 0.558526 0.559682 Canadian dollar 0.549198 0.549061 0.551333 Chilean peso 0.0008494 0.0008552 0.0008481 0.00083093 Czech koruna 0.0334443 0.0334838 0.0334464 Danish krone 0.110087 0.109856 0.109804 0.109855 Indian rupee 0.0090142 0.0090508 0.0090698 0.00906981 Israeli New Shekel 0.201491 0.202149 0.199777 0.200145 Korean won 0.0005803 0.000578 0.0005798 0.00056889 Kuwaiti dinar 2.43764 2.4464 2.44471 Malaysian ringgit 0.161055 0.160907 0.160272 0.161826 Mauritian rupee 0.016923 0.017008 0.0169511 0.0170246 Mexican peso 0.04377 0.043713 0.0434835 New Zealand dollar 0.450658 0.449491 0.453466 0.452708 Norwegian krone 0.0700401 0.0693696 0.0696033 0.069759 Omani rial 1.9536 1.96348 1.96085 Peruvian sol 0.200003 0.200414 0.200039 Philippine peso 0.0134901 0.0135278 0.013443 Polish zloty 0.188081 0.186875 0.186802 0.186376 Qatari riyal 0.206362 0.207406 0.207129 Russian ruble 0.0084558 0.0084878 0.0084281 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200309 0.201322 0.201053 Singapore dollar 0.560483 0.558975 0.558526 0.559682 South African rand 0.0408589 0.0409927 0.0415365 0.0414825 Swedish krona 0.0716188 0.0712054 0.07163 0.0712866 Swiss franc 0.849872 0.849042 0.849605 0.849232 Thai baht 0.0214085 0.0214063 0.0212139 0.0212386 Trinidadian dollar 0.111408 0.111756 0.111757 U.A.E. dirham 0.204536 0.205571 0.205296 Uruguayan peso 0.0190508 0.0190834 0.0189916 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023