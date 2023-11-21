BAFL 38.91 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.33%)
Inter-bank: rupee extends gains against US dollar

  • Currency appreciates for fourth successive session, settles at 285.79 against dollar
Recorder Report Published November 21, 2023 Updated November 21, 2023 04:21pm

The Pakistani rupee registered gains against the US dollar for the fourth successive session, as it appreciated 0.06% in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee settled at 285.79, an increase of Re0.18.

On Monday, the rupee registered gains to settle at 285.97 against the US dollar.

In a related development, Pakistan’s Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) rose by 7% during the first four months of this fiscal year (FY24), the State Bank of Pakistan reported on Monday.

Overall, Pakistan fetched FDI amounted to $525 million in July-Oct of FY24 as against $490 million in corresponding period of last fiscal year (FY23), showing an increase of $35 million.

Internationally, the US dollar slipped to fresh milestone lows on the euro, yen and other major currencies on Tuesday, as China guided the yuan higher and its strength spurred broader softness for the dollar ahead of minutes from the Federal Reserve.

The dollar index, which has fallen in seven of the past eight sessions, broke below its 200-day moving average on Monday and was down 0.2% at 103.2 on Tuesday, a 2-1/2-month low.

Markets have all but priced out the risk of a further US rate hike in December or next year, and imply a 1-in-4 chance of an easing starting in March.

Fed minutes are due at 1900 GMT and headline the day ahead, along with a speech from European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell on Tuesday, reversing steep gains made in the past two sessions, as investors turned cautious ahead of a meeting of OPEC+ this Sunday when the producer group may discuss deepening supply cuts due to slowing global growth.

Brent crude futures fell 51 cents, or 0.6%, to $81.81 a barrel by 0746 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were at $77.32 a barrel, down 51 cents, or 0.7%.

