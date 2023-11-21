Jul-Oct FDI rises 7pc to $525m YoY

KARACHI: Foreign Direct Investment in the country rose by 7 percent during the first four months of this fiscal year (FY24), the State Bank of Pakistan reported on Monday.

Overall, Pakistan fetched FDI amounted to $525 million in July-Oct of FY24 as against $490 million in corresponding period of last fiscal year (FY23), showing an increase of $35 million. During the period under review, FDI inflows were $ 749 million as against outflows of $ 225 million.

During the period under review, Portfolio Investment (PI) also gradually improved and surged by 174 percent to $11 million.

Month on Month basis, net FDI declined by 13 percent to settle at $ 122 million in October 2023 down from $ 140 million in October 2022. The total foreign investment including, FDI, PI and foreign private investment, mounted up by 18 percent or $ 81 million to reach $539 million in July-Oct of FY24 up from $457 million in the same period of last fiscal year.

