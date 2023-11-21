CM reviews work on ‘Band Road Controlled Access Corridor Project’

LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi conducted an inspection of the ongoing development works at the under-construction “Band Road Controlled Access Corridor Project,” here on Monday.

The CM specifically observed the construction progress of walls around the corridor in Package One. Providing directives to the contractor of Package 2, he emphasized the need to expedite the corridor walls’ construction and urged for the timely completion of the project.

The CM highlighted that the project’s completion would facilitate immediate motorway access from any area in Lahore, ultimately saving significant time and fuel costs.

The Controlled Access Corridor spans from Niazi Chowk to Sagian Interchange in Package One and Sigian Interchange to Babu Sabu Interchange in Package Two.

