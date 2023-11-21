PTI condemns ‘abduction’ of Ali Nawaz Awan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Monday strongly condemned “abduction” of party leader Ali Nawaz Awan, followed by his recovery from the residence of new “blue-eyed boy” of establishment Jahangir Tareen “for a statement”.

Speaking at a presser, Shoaib Shaheen, the counsel for PTI chairman Imran Khan and a member of the party’s core committee, said that the way Awan was abducted for getting a statement against PTI at gunpoint is illegal and unconstitutional.

“This kidnapping of PTI leaders for a statement in favour of a Tareen-led dummy party is simply not acceptable, and those building castles in the air that who can damage PTI through these kind of cheap tactics are living in a fool’s paradise,” he regretted.

He said that the PTI would participate in elections and its chairman Imran Khan would certain the rally, adding those thinking to destroy the PTI must keep this in mind that the people of this country are not going to allow any kind of political engineering this time around no matter how hard you try.

He continued that all the unconstitutional steps being taken by the powers that be to crush the party would be resisted tooth nail, and expressed optimism that the judiciary of the country would play its constitutional role to ensure the rule of law in the country.

He demanded the Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa to take notice of the illegal and unconstitutional steps which the decision makers are taking to crush the most popular political party in the country.

