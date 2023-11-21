BAFL 38.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BIPL 20.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
BOP 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.22%)
CNERGY 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
DFML 16.44 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.25%)
DGKC 64.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.03%)
FABL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
FCCL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
FFL 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (6.02%)
GGL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (9.02%)
HBL 96.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.28%)
HUBC 115.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.93%)
KEL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (7.9%)
LOTCHEM 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
MLCF 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.31%)
OGDC 109.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.7%)
PAEL 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.4%)
PIBTL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.72%)
PIOC 106.06 Decreased By ▼ -3.78 (-3.44%)
PPL 90.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.69%)
PRL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.45%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.92%)
SNGP 60.86 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (4.46%)
SSGC 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.33%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
TPLP 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.73%)
TRG 82.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
UNITY 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.25%)
BR100 5,821 Decreased By -3.8 (-0.06%)
BR30 20,599 Decreased By -44.7 (-0.22%)
KSE100 57,078 Increased By 14.8 (0.03%)
KSE30 18,978 Decreased By -68.4 (-0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-21

PTI condemns ‘abduction’ of Ali Nawaz Awan

Recorder Report Published 21 Nov, 2023 06:01am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Monday strongly condemned “abduction” of party leader Ali Nawaz Awan, followed by his recovery from the residence of new “blue-eyed boy” of establishment Jahangir Tareen “for a statement”.

Speaking at a presser, Shoaib Shaheen, the counsel for PTI chairman Imran Khan and a member of the party’s core committee, said that the way Awan was abducted for getting a statement against PTI at gunpoint is illegal and unconstitutional.

“This kidnapping of PTI leaders for a statement in favour of a Tareen-led dummy party is simply not acceptable, and those building castles in the air that who can damage PTI through these kind of cheap tactics are living in a fool’s paradise,” he regretted.

He said that the PTI would participate in elections and its chairman Imran Khan would certain the rally, adding those thinking to destroy the PTI must keep this in mind that the people of this country are not going to allow any kind of political engineering this time around no matter how hard you try.

He continued that all the unconstitutional steps being taken by the powers that be to crush the party would be resisted tooth nail, and expressed optimism that the judiciary of the country would play its constitutional role to ensure the rule of law in the country.

He demanded the Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa to take notice of the illegal and unconstitutional steps which the decision makers are taking to crush the most popular political party in the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Ali Nawaz Awan Jahangir Tareen PTI Imran Khan

Comments

1000 characters

PTI condemns ‘abduction’ of Ali Nawaz Awan

Jul-Oct FDI rises 7pc to $525m YoY

Bonds rally to highest level in over a year

Urea: TCP in talks with Russian firm

PM terms genocide of children ‘holocaust’

Customs’ values on imported almonds, walnuts revised

Tax incentives for aviation sector on the cards

Trade facilitation: country achieves major milestone

‘Civilians’ trial in military courts’: MoD urges SC to set aside Oct 23 order

Issues of member firms: OICCI seeks intervention of PD, Ogra

Major oil and gas reserves discovered at Shah Bandar

Read more stories