Caretaker CM receives Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin at old terminal

Upon the invitation of the government and the community members, Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, head of the worldwide Dawoodi Bohra community arrived in Karachi on Monday 20 November from Sri Lanka.

Sindh Chief Minister Justice Maqbool Baqar (Retd), former Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, and Mayor Karachi presented bouquets of flowers to Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin on his arrival.

Expressing his appreciation, Dr Syedna thanked Chief Minister Baqar and others for the heartfelt welcome he received upon his arrival.