President for improving FUUAST’s affairs

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has urged all the stakeholders and members of the Senate of the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Sciences and Technology (FUUAST) to work for improving the varsity’s affairs to restore it to its iconic position.

He deplored that Senate meetings of the university could not be held on a regular basis and emphasised the need for filling up important positions to make timely decisions.

The president expressed these views while chairing the 49th Special Meeting of the Senate of FUUAST, at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Monday.

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that President Dr Alvi had approved the appointment of four members for the Senate of Federal Urdu University for Arts, Science and Technology on January 24, 2023.

The meeting was attended by the secretary of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, the executive director of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), and other Senate members of FUUAST.

The Senate approved the appointment of Prof Dr Rubina Mushtaq as the Acting Vice-Chancellor of FUAAST. The meeting also discussed the formation of a Search Committee for the appointment of a regular Vice Chancellor of FUAAST and it was agreed to complete the process of appointment within 60 days.

