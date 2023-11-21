Police steps up crackdown on underage, unlicensed drivers

FAISALABAD: in pursuance of directions of IGP Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, RPO Faisalabad Dr Muhammad Abid Khan has directed CPO Faisalabad and DPOs and Traffic officers to launch crackdown against under age and without license drivers. The purpose of campaign is to discourage the violators and further, reduction of fatal accidents.

Furthermore, Police challaned 782 and lodged 33 FIRs against the underage drivers. Moreover, in the campaign against drivers without driving license, as many as 806 Challaned and 18 FIRs were registered in the ongoing campaign. Total 51 accused were arrested in the crackdown against traffic violators. Moreover, as many as 482 vehicles were impounded.

RPO Faisalabad Dr Muhammad Abid Khan said that the campaign against underage drivers and without license drivers will be continued. He said that road engineering and education has also been focused to sensitize the citizens about importance of abidance of traffic rules. The observance of traffic rules is meant to safeguard the precious human lives.

