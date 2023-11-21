BAFL 38.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BIPL 20.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
BOP 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.22%)
CNERGY 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
DFML 16.44 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.25%)
DGKC 64.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.03%)
FABL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
FCCL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
FFL 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (6.02%)
GGL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (9.02%)
HBL 96.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.28%)
HUBC 115.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.93%)
KEL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (7.9%)
LOTCHEM 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
MLCF 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.31%)
OGDC 109.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.7%)
PAEL 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.4%)
PIBTL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.72%)
PIOC 106.06 Decreased By ▼ -3.78 (-3.44%)
PPL 90.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.69%)
PRL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.45%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.92%)
SNGP 60.86 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (4.46%)
SSGC 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.33%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
TPLP 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.73%)
TRG 82.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
UNITY 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.25%)
BR100 5,821 Decreased By -3.8 (-0.06%)
BR30 20,599 Decreased By -44.7 (-0.22%)
KSE100 57,078 Increased By 14.8 (0.03%)
KSE30 18,978 Decreased By -68.4 (-0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-11-21

Japan shares hit three-decade high

Reuters Published 21 Nov, 2023 06:01am

SYDNEY: Japanese shares hit highs not seen since 1990 on Monday as strong earnings and offshore demand fuelled a three-week winning streak.

Japan’s Nikkei ran into profit-taking at the peak but was still up 8.2% for the month so far with the Topix not far behind. Financial shares led the gains on Monday as investors prepare for an eventual end to negative rates, while auto makers have been benefiting from a weak yen and high exports.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.8%, having climbed 2.8% last week to a two-month high. The Black Friday sales will test the pulse of the consumer-driven US economy this week, while the Thanksgiving holiday will make for thin markets.

There were media reports Israel, the United States and Hamas had reached a tentative agreement to free dozens of hostages in Gaza in exchange for a five-day pause in fighting, but no confirmation as yet.

Chinese blue chips dipped 0.2% as the country’s central bank held rates steady as widely expected, but set a firm fix for the yuan that saw the dollar slip under 7.2000 to a three-month low.

EUROSTOXX 50 futures held steady, while FTSE futures were a fraction firmer. S&P 500 futures eased 0.15% and Nasdaq futures lost 0.35%. The S&P is now up nearly 18% for the year and less than 2% away from its July peak. Yet analysts at Goldman Sachs note the “Magnificent 7” mega cap stocks have returned 73% for the year so far, compared with just 6% for the remaining 493 firms.

“We expect the mega-cap tech stocks will continue to outperform given their superior expected sales growth, margins, re-investment ratios, and balance sheet strength,” they wrote in a note. “But the risk/reward profile is not especially compelling given elevated expectations.”

Tech major Nvidia reports quarterly results on Tuesday, and all eyes will be on the state of demand for its AI related products. The flow of US economic data turns to a trickle this week, but minutes of the Federal Reserve’s last meeting will offer some colour on policy makers’ thinking as they held rates steady for a second time.

US economy nvidia Japan shares FTSE MSCI

Comments

1000 characters

Japan shares hit three-decade high

Jul-Oct FDI rises 7pc to $525m YoY

Bonds rally to highest level in over a year

Urea: TCP in talks with Russian firm

PM terms genocide of children ‘holocaust’

Customs’ values on imported almonds, walnuts revised

Tax incentives for aviation sector on the cards

Trade facilitation: country achieves major milestone

‘Civilians’ trial in military courts’: MoD urges SC to set aside Oct 23 order

Issues of member firms: OICCI seeks intervention of PD, Ogra

Major oil and gas reserves discovered at Shah Bandar

Read more stories