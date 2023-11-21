BAFL 38.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
Nov 21, 2023

Shipping Intelligence

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 21 Nov, 2023 06:01am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (November 20, 2023).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-2              Oriental       Load           East Wind Shipping
                  Daphne         Chemical       Company            18-11-2023
OP-3              M.T            Disc Crude     Pakistan National
                  Sargodha       Oil            Shipping Corp.     19-11-2023
B-1               Loyal          Load           East Wind Shipping
                                 Ethanol        Company            18-11-2023
B-2/B-3           Uafl Liberty   Disc Load      Golden Shipping
                                 Container      Lines Pvt. Ltd     18-11-2023
B-10/B-11         Zhong          Disc           Legend Shipping &
                  Chang          General        Logistic           20-11-2023
                  He Sheng       Cargo
B-11/B-12         Champ          Disc           Legend Shipping &
                  Star           General        Logistic           17-11-2023
                                 Cargo
B-13/B-14         Thrasyoulos    Load           Bulk Shipping      17-11-2023
                  V              Clinkers       Agency
B-14/B-15         Beatrice       Load           Crystal Sea        20-11-2023
                                 Clinkers       Services
B-17/B-16         Odemar         Disc           Sea trade          17-10-2023
                                 Chickpeas      Shipping
Nmb-1             Habibi         Load Rice      N.S Shipping       14-10-2023
                                                Line
Nmb-1             Al Mohsin      Load Rice      N.S Shipping       01-11-2023
                                                Line
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-21              Oscar 1        -              Sirius Logistic    11-10-2023
                                                Pvt. Ltd
B-25              Mohar          -              Ever Green         20-11-2023
                                                Shipping & Logistic
B-26/B-27         Navios         Disc Load      Ocean Sea          19-11-2023
                  Jasmine        Container      Shipping Ltd.
B-28/B-29         Olympia        Disc Load      Cosco Shipping
                                 Container      Line Pak           19-11-2023
                                                Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-2           Hyundai        Disc Load      United Marine      19-11-2023
                  Brave          Container      Agency
Saptl-3/2         Cma Cgm        Disc Load      Cma Cgm            19-11-2023
                  Tosca          Container      Pakistan
Saptl-4           Cypress        Disc Load      Cma Cgm            19-11-2023
                                 Container      Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Olympia           20-11-2023     Disc Load                     Cosco Shipping
                                 Container                  Line Pak Pvt. Ltd
Hyundai Brave     20-11-2023     Disc Load                      United Marine
                                 Container                             Agency
Cypress           20-11-2023     Disc Load                            Cma Cgm
                                 Container                           Pakistan

=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Independent
Spirit            20-11-2023     D/L Container               Riazeda Pvt. Ltd
Xin Hog Kong      20-11-2023     D/L Container                 Cosco Shipping
                                                                Line Pakistan
Wadi Bani         20-11-2023     D/L Container             Universal Shipping
Khalid                                                               Pvt. Ltd
Ever Ulysses      20-11-2023     D/L Container                      Green Pak
                                                            Shipping Pvt. Ltd
Crystal           20-11-2023     D/L Container                    Pak Shaheen
Vladivostok                                                          Pvt. Ltd
Kmtc Manila       20-11-2023     D/L Container                  United Marine
                                                                       Agency
Beks Halil        20-11-2023     D/55000 Wheat                  Bulk Shipping
                                 In Bulk                               Agency
Anna              20-11-2023     D/53800 Wheat                     North Star
Elisabeth                        In Bulk                        International
Bow               21-11-2023     D/10494                         Gac Pakistan
Trajectory                       Chemical
X-Press           21-11-2023     D/L Container                X Press Feeders
Capella                                                              Shipping
Newsun            21-11-2023     D/27500 Dap                         WMA Ship
Vision                                                          Care Services
Suvari Kaptan     21-11-2023     D/10000 Iron Ore          Universal Shipping
                                                                     Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Hansa Europe      20-11-2023     Container Ship                             -
Msc Jemima        20-11-2023     Container Ship                             -
Stephanie C       20-11-2023     Container Ship                             -
Seatitle
Bridge            20-11-2023     Container Ship                             -
Gsl Nicoletta     20-11-2023     Container Ship                             -
Gulf Star         20-11-2023     General Cargo                              -
Beks Nazik        20-11-2023     Wheat                                      -
Beks Sky          20-11-2023     Wheat                                      -
Maritec           20-11-2023     Cement                                     -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Lucky River    Rice           East Wind       Nov. 16, 2023
MW-2              Blue           Bitumen        Transmarine
                  Majesty
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Maritime       Palm oil       Alpine          Nov. 16, 2023
                  Nordic

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Minerva        Mogas          Alpine           Nov.15, 2023
                  Olympia
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Sea Bulk       Sun Flower     Ocean            Nov.12, 2023
                                 seeds          services
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
MSC
Jemima            Containers     MSC Pak                        Nov. 20, 2023
Mineral
Olympia           Mogas          Alpine                                  -do-
Se Bulk           SF Seeds       Ocean Services                          -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Lucky River       Rice           East Wind                      Nov. 20, 2023
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
MSC Rida          Containers     MSC Pak                        Nov. 20, 2023
Al-Dayyen         LNG            GSA                                     -do-
Doro              Wheat          Alpine                                  -do-
VTC Phoenix       Rice           Ocean World                             -do-
New Fairy         Rice           East Wind                  Expected Berthing
African Dove      Rice           Alpine                                     -
Express
Athens            Containers     Hapag                                      -
Abraham
Schulte           Cement         Global                                     -

Eleanna           Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Saehan
Intrasia          Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Al-Soor-II        Gas oil        Ass. Linear                                -
Anchor 18         Alm oil        Alpin                                      -
Felicity          Condensate     Alpine                                     -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Maersk
Brooklyn          Containers     Maersk Pak                     Nov, 20, 2023
=============================================================================

