KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (November 20, 2023).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-2 Oriental Load East Wind Shipping Daphne Chemical Company 18-11-2023 OP-3 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National Sargodha Oil Shipping Corp. 19-11-2023 B-1 Loyal Load East Wind Shipping Ethanol Company 18-11-2023 B-2/B-3 Uafl Liberty Disc Load Golden Shipping Container Lines Pvt. Ltd 18-11-2023 B-10/B-11 Zhong Disc Legend Shipping & Chang General Logistic 20-11-2023 He Sheng Cargo B-11/B-12 Champ Disc Legend Shipping & Star General Logistic 17-11-2023 Cargo B-13/B-14 Thrasyoulos Load Bulk Shipping 17-11-2023 V Clinkers Agency B-14/B-15 Beatrice Load Crystal Sea 20-11-2023 Clinkers Services B-17/B-16 Odemar Disc Sea trade 17-10-2023 Chickpeas Shipping Nmb-1 Habibi Load Rice N.S Shipping 14-10-2023 Line Nmb-1 Al Mohsin Load Rice N.S Shipping 01-11-2023 Line ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-21 Oscar 1 - Sirius Logistic 11-10-2023 Pvt. Ltd B-25 Mohar - Ever Green 20-11-2023 Shipping & Logistic B-26/B-27 Navios Disc Load Ocean Sea 19-11-2023 Jasmine Container Shipping Ltd. B-28/B-29 Olympia Disc Load Cosco Shipping Container Line Pak 19-11-2023 Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Saptl-2 Hyundai Disc Load United Marine 19-11-2023 Brave Container Agency Saptl-3/2 Cma Cgm Disc Load Cma Cgm 19-11-2023 Tosca Container Pakistan Saptl-4 Cypress Disc Load Cma Cgm 19-11-2023 Container Pakistan ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Olympia 20-11-2023 Disc Load Cosco Shipping Container Line Pak Pvt. Ltd Hyundai Brave 20-11-2023 Disc Load United Marine Container Agency Cypress 20-11-2023 Disc Load Cma Cgm Container Pakistan ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Independent Spirit 20-11-2023 D/L Container Riazeda Pvt. Ltd Xin Hog Kong 20-11-2023 D/L Container Cosco Shipping Line Pakistan Wadi Bani 20-11-2023 D/L Container Universal Shipping Khalid Pvt. Ltd Ever Ulysses 20-11-2023 D/L Container Green Pak Shipping Pvt. Ltd Crystal 20-11-2023 D/L Container Pak Shaheen Vladivostok Pvt. Ltd Kmtc Manila 20-11-2023 D/L Container United Marine Agency Beks Halil 20-11-2023 D/55000 Wheat Bulk Shipping In Bulk Agency Anna 20-11-2023 D/53800 Wheat North Star Elisabeth In Bulk International Bow 21-11-2023 D/10494 Gac Pakistan Trajectory Chemical X-Press 21-11-2023 D/L Container X Press Feeders Capella Shipping Newsun 21-11-2023 D/27500 Dap WMA Ship Vision Care Services Suvari Kaptan 21-11-2023 D/10000 Iron Ore Universal Shipping Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Hansa Europe 20-11-2023 Container Ship - Msc Jemima 20-11-2023 Container Ship - Stephanie C 20-11-2023 Container Ship - Seatitle Bridge 20-11-2023 Container Ship - Gsl Nicoletta 20-11-2023 Container Ship - Gulf Star 20-11-2023 General Cargo - Beks Nazik 20-11-2023 Wheat - Beks Sky 20-11-2023 Wheat - Maritec 20-11-2023 Cement - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Lucky River Rice East Wind Nov. 16, 2023 MW-2 Blue Bitumen Transmarine Majesty ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Maritime Palm oil Alpine Nov. 16, 2023 Nordic ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Minerva Mogas Alpine Nov.15, 2023 Olympia ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Sea Bulk Sun Flower Ocean Nov.12, 2023 seeds services ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= MSC Jemima Containers MSC Pak Nov. 20, 2023 Mineral Olympia Mogas Alpine -do- Se Bulk SF Seeds Ocean Services -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Lucky River Rice East Wind Nov. 20, 2023 ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= MSC Rida Containers MSC Pak Nov. 20, 2023 Al-Dayyen LNG GSA -do- Doro Wheat Alpine -do- VTC Phoenix Rice Ocean World -do- New Fairy Rice East Wind Expected Berthing African Dove Rice Alpine - Express Athens Containers Hapag - Abraham Schulte Cement Global - Eleanna Palm oil Alpine - Saehan Intrasia Palm oil Alpine - Al-Soor-II Gas oil Ass. Linear - Anchor 18 Alm oil Alpin - Felicity Condensate Alpine - ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Maersk Brooklyn Containers Maersk Pak Nov, 20, 2023 =============================================================================

