KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (November 20, 2023).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-2 Oriental Load East Wind Shipping
Daphne Chemical Company 18-11-2023
OP-3 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National
Sargodha Oil Shipping Corp. 19-11-2023
B-1 Loyal Load East Wind Shipping
Ethanol Company 18-11-2023
B-2/B-3 Uafl Liberty Disc Load Golden Shipping
Container Lines Pvt. Ltd 18-11-2023
B-10/B-11 Zhong Disc Legend Shipping &
Chang General Logistic 20-11-2023
He Sheng Cargo
B-11/B-12 Champ Disc Legend Shipping &
Star General Logistic 17-11-2023
Cargo
B-13/B-14 Thrasyoulos Load Bulk Shipping 17-11-2023
V Clinkers Agency
B-14/B-15 Beatrice Load Crystal Sea 20-11-2023
Clinkers Services
B-17/B-16 Odemar Disc Sea trade 17-10-2023
Chickpeas Shipping
Nmb-1 Habibi Load Rice N.S Shipping 14-10-2023
Line
Nmb-1 Al Mohsin Load Rice N.S Shipping 01-11-2023
Line
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-21 Oscar 1 - Sirius Logistic 11-10-2023
Pvt. Ltd
B-25 Mohar - Ever Green 20-11-2023
Shipping & Logistic
B-26/B-27 Navios Disc Load Ocean Sea 19-11-2023
Jasmine Container Shipping Ltd.
B-28/B-29 Olympia Disc Load Cosco Shipping
Container Line Pak 19-11-2023
Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-2 Hyundai Disc Load United Marine 19-11-2023
Brave Container Agency
Saptl-3/2 Cma Cgm Disc Load Cma Cgm 19-11-2023
Tosca Container Pakistan
Saptl-4 Cypress Disc Load Cma Cgm 19-11-2023
Container Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Olympia 20-11-2023 Disc Load Cosco Shipping
Container Line Pak Pvt. Ltd
Hyundai Brave 20-11-2023 Disc Load United Marine
Container Agency
Cypress 20-11-2023 Disc Load Cma Cgm
Container Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Independent
Spirit 20-11-2023 D/L Container Riazeda Pvt. Ltd
Xin Hog Kong 20-11-2023 D/L Container Cosco Shipping
Line Pakistan
Wadi Bani 20-11-2023 D/L Container Universal Shipping
Khalid Pvt. Ltd
Ever Ulysses 20-11-2023 D/L Container Green Pak
Shipping Pvt. Ltd
Crystal 20-11-2023 D/L Container Pak Shaheen
Vladivostok Pvt. Ltd
Kmtc Manila 20-11-2023 D/L Container United Marine
Agency
Beks Halil 20-11-2023 D/55000 Wheat Bulk Shipping
In Bulk Agency
Anna 20-11-2023 D/53800 Wheat North Star
Elisabeth In Bulk International
Bow 21-11-2023 D/10494 Gac Pakistan
Trajectory Chemical
X-Press 21-11-2023 D/L Container X Press Feeders
Capella Shipping
Newsun 21-11-2023 D/27500 Dap WMA Ship
Vision Care Services
Suvari Kaptan 21-11-2023 D/10000 Iron Ore Universal Shipping
Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Hansa Europe 20-11-2023 Container Ship -
Msc Jemima 20-11-2023 Container Ship -
Stephanie C 20-11-2023 Container Ship -
Seatitle
Bridge 20-11-2023 Container Ship -
Gsl Nicoletta 20-11-2023 Container Ship -
Gulf Star 20-11-2023 General Cargo -
Beks Nazik 20-11-2023 Wheat -
Beks Sky 20-11-2023 Wheat -
Maritec 20-11-2023 Cement -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Lucky River Rice East Wind Nov. 16, 2023
MW-2 Blue Bitumen Transmarine
Majesty
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Maritime Palm oil Alpine Nov. 16, 2023
Nordic
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Minerva Mogas Alpine Nov.15, 2023
Olympia
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Sea Bulk Sun Flower Ocean Nov.12, 2023
seeds services
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
MSC
Jemima Containers MSC Pak Nov. 20, 2023
Mineral
Olympia Mogas Alpine -do-
Se Bulk SF Seeds Ocean Services -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Lucky River Rice East Wind Nov. 20, 2023
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
MSC Rida Containers MSC Pak Nov. 20, 2023
Al-Dayyen LNG GSA -do-
Doro Wheat Alpine -do-
VTC Phoenix Rice Ocean World -do-
New Fairy Rice East Wind Expected Berthing
African Dove Rice Alpine -
Express
Athens Containers Hapag -
Abraham
Schulte Cement Global -
Eleanna Palm oil Alpine -
Saehan
Intrasia Palm oil Alpine -
Al-Soor-II Gas oil Ass. Linear -
Anchor 18 Alm oil Alpin -
Felicity Condensate Alpine -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Maersk
Brooklyn Containers Maersk Pak Nov, 20, 2023
=============================================================================
